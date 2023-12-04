Modern Ghana logo
Physically challenged toll workers demand payment of 2year arrears

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Physically challenged toll workers who lost their jobs after the suspension of toll collection in 2021 are appealing to the government to pay them their promised salaries to be used as startup capital for new jobs.

The toll workers staged a protest at the Roads Ministry last month in an attempt to seek an audience with the Minister on the issue of the payment of their unpaid salary arrears, a move that yielded no results.

Speaking with Citi News as the world commemorates International Day for Disabled Persons, the spokesperson for the PWD toll workers, Rashad Mohammed Ramat, said physically challenged persons have acquired skills and only need startup capital to enable them to earn an income and provide for themselves and their dependents.

“Some of us have acquired skills; some of us are shoemakers, phone repairers, and computer repairers, and it has been two years now since we have gone out of work, so they should give us our money, and we will use it to find something and do with it since most of us have acquired some skills.”

