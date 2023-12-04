Modern Ghana logo
Guzakuza congratulates Charity Akotia for winning 2023 National Best Farmer award

Guzakuza congratulates Charity Akotia for winning 2023 National Best Farmer award
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
In a historic turn of events, the 39th Farmers Day Event in Ghana has shattered long-standing norms as a woman claims the prestigious title of the Overall National Best Farmer.

Guzakuza, a leading advocate for Women in Agribusiness across Africa and the Diaspora, commends the organisers for this bold and inclusive step.

This provocative victory breaks a two-decade hiatus since a woman last claimed this esteemed accolade, sending shockwaves through traditional norms. Guzakuza marks this achievement as a resounding testament to the rising force of women in agribusiness, challenging conventions and reshaping the narrative.

Breaking barriers and defying expectations, this year's winner, Ms. Charity Akotia, has proven that gender is no obstacle in the realm of agriculture. The agribusiness sector, traditionally dominated by men, witnesses a seismic shift as this exceptional woman takes the spotlight.

Expressing gratitude to the organisers for allowing merit to transcend gender, Guzakuza throws down the baton to all women in the food and agribusiness industry. Ms. Akotia's victory challenges every woman to rise, break free from limitations, and claim their place in the agribusiness hall of fame.

"The Farmers Day Event has entered a new era, one where gender equality in agribusiness is no longer a distant goal but a tangible reality. Ms. Akotia, adjudged the best farmer, stands as a symbol of empowerment and progress. Ms. Akotia's victory is more than an award; it's a declaration of the power and potential inherent in every woman in agribusiness," said Nana Adjoa A. Sifa, Founder of Guzakuza.

Stay tuned for more information on the incredible woman who has etched her name in history as the Overall National Best Farmer in Ghana.

