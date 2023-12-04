Modern Ghana logo
Exercise Eagle Claw: “Don’t panic, cooperate with us” – GAF on upcoming counter terrorism training exercise 

The Ghana Army has encouraged Ghanaians not to panic during its upcoming counter terrorism exercise but rather cooperate with the soldiers to ensure a smooth and successful exercise.

The field exercise, scheduled between 4th to 7th December 2023, according to a press release signed by Lieutenant Colonel Alfred Marteye, on behalf of the Director-General, Department of Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), and copied to the GNA, would witness several movements of vehicles and other accoutrements of the military and allied security agencies within the designated areas hence there must be no cause for panic.

Codenamed EXERCISE EAGLE CLAWS, the exercise would take place on the northern frontiers of the country, specifically in the Savanna, North-West, North-East, Upper West and East Regions.

It would be conducted by the Ghana Army in collaboration with the Navy and Airforce under the theme: “Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism for Sustainable Peace and Development.”

GNA

