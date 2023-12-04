Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

You've 1 month to pay us; we don’t want to have anything to do with your fractured govt – NaBCo trainees to Akufo-Addo

Social News You've 1 month to pay us; we dont want to have anything to do with your fractured govt – NaBCo trainees to Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

Beneficiaries of the Nation Builder’s Corps (NaBCo) have expressed their disappointment in the NPP government with regard to their exclusion from the initial disbursement phase of the YouStart programme.

Despite earlier promises from government to prioritise NABCo graduates for the YouStart initiative, this has not materialised.

YouStart, introduced as part of the 2022 budget, aims to support youth-led businesses by providing loans of up to GHS50,000, with a focus on empowering startups and small businesses.

In July 2022, Deputy Finance Minister Dr John Kumah announced the government's intention to transition NABCo trainees into YouStart, effectively replacing the NABCo programme that concluded in October 2021.

However, the recent exclusion of NABCo graduates from the initial disbursement phase of YouStart has led to a sense of betrayal and uncertainty among the former trainees.

Despite applying for YouStart grants, none were selected for the programme’s first disbursement phase.

The NaBCo beneficiaries are still awaiting payment for nine months of arrears.

In a statement, signed by National Secretary Frank Evans Quansah, NABCo beneficiaries gave government a 1-month ultimatum to pay them their 9-months arrears.

“The Government has one one-month ultimatum to pay us all the 9-month outstanding arrears. We do not want to have any business with the Nana Addo Bawumia-led government again,” the statement noted.

According to the benefiaries, they “have already lost trust” in the Nana Addo/Bawumia-led government.

“All we need now is 9 months arrears fully settled as we don’t want to have any business to do with this government again,” the beneficiaries stressed.

They added: “We are going to intercept any partisan utterances, any signages that will leverage on the failed NaBCo scheme in an attempt to win votes in come 2024 general elections.”

—classfmonline

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Exercise Eagle Claw: Dont panic, cooperate with us – GAF on upcoming counter terrorism training exercise Exercise Eagle Claw: “Don’t panic, cooperate with us” – GAF on upcoming counter ...

2 hours ago

You've 1 month to pay us; we dont want to have anything to do with your fractured govt – NaBCo trainees to Akufo-Addo You've 1 month to pay us; we don’t want to have anything to do with your fractur...

2 hours ago

Galamsey queen Aisha Huang abused Ghanas hospitality – Judge Galamsey queen Aisha Huang abused Ghana’s hospitality – Judge

3 hours ago

AP - Peter Dejong Guinea-Bissau’s president dissolves parliament after last week’s failed coup

3 hours ago

Former President and NDC 2024 flagbearer John Dramani Mahama A united NDC will remain strong to bring Ghana’s desired change in 2024 — Mahama...

4 hours ago

NDC justifies decision to disqualify ex-NPP member Nii Yarboi Annan from contesting in Odododiodio primary NDC justifies decision to disqualify ex-NPP member Nii Yarboi Annan from contest...

4 hours ago

When the time comes we will deal with you – Lawyer Alfred-Tuah Yeboah warns after Court jails Aisha Huang When the time comes we will deal with you – Lawyer Alfred-Tuah Yeboah warns afte...

4 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred-Tuah Yeboah Aisha Huang is going to prison today; it will be you tomorrow – Deputy Attorney ...

6 hours ago

Well move to MoH, MoF with our mattresses if you fail to address our concerns – Unemployed nurses, midwives We’ll move to MoH, MoF with our mattresses if you fail to address our concerns –...

6 hours ago

Aisha Huang jailed four-and-half years, fined GH48,000 Aisha Huang jailed four-and-half years, fined GH¢48,000

Just in....
body-container-line