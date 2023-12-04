University educational curriculum should nurture future generation — Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana has said, the University educational curriculum should be designed in such a way that it would enable the learners to be educated well, develop own intellectual capacity, moral fiber, aesthetic capabilities and grow as a better human being.

“This would help to build a fulcrum to nurture young leadership with requisite ability to drive the development agenda with regard to generation of wealth, provision of health care, reversal of poverty and sustainability of the environment,” he said.

He therefore commended University for Development Studies (UDS) for being pacesetter in designing a curriculum that meets contemporary needs saying “Your long term growth, as providers of higher education, is dependent on your agility and ability to build capacity”.

According to the President, "there is no doubt that every little encounter and experience while here, has been enriching and will remain within your memories for life. Each of you has a story to carry. Share this story with those you encounter as you contribute to shaping our country."

"With collective commitment to the agenda, especially, through appropriate research and channelling of resources, skills and ideas, we are sure to turn the fortunes of our economy culminating in broad, fulfilling and uninterrupted prosperity," he noted.

He reiterated government's commitment to investment in infrastructure to enhance the quality of university education in the country.

The President announced this at the 24th Congregation of the University for Development Studies (UDS) held at the multipurpose auditorium at Dungu campus.

A total of 4,252 were awarded certificates in Diploma, Degree, Masters and the PhD respectively.

Vice Chancellor of UDS Prof Seidu Al-Hassan noted that the University has equipped the graduates with the best knowledge and skills in their respective disciplines to lead the process of change in their communities.

“In the course of their training, they were not only taught best theory but provided with the opportunity to apply the classroom knowledge and skills to identify the nature and causes of development challenges facing rural communities.

"We pride ourselves on producing students who not only think about practical solution to rural challenges but also are concerned with how to enhance the socio-economic transformation of the nation," he added.

He stressed, "Findings revealed that graduates of UDS have remained competitive on the job market with many being self-employed. They have contributed in many ways to national development in the areas of good governance, food security, and poverty reduction among others."

Prof Seidu Al-Hassan said the University is committed to supporting government's strategy of building a modern industrialized economy through quality tertiary education.

He advised the graduates to utilize the knowledge acquired to build their future and create developmental projects in their respective communities to create job opportunities to complement government efforts in nation building.

He also called on the stakeholders in the educational field to continue to invest in quality education for economic growth.

Master Francis Mbawin Lambon of the School of Engineering emerged as the overall best graduating student with GPA of 4.96.