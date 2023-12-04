Modern Ghana logo
Aisha Huang jailed four-and-half years, fined GH¢48,000

Galamsey queen Aisha Huang has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

She has also been fined GH¢48,000 for mining without a licence.

The judge, considering both prosecution and defence arguments, found her guilty.

Despite her previous release on similar charges, the judge could only impose a four-year sentence due to the older legal regime's five-year maximum.

Aisha Huang, implicated in illegal mining activities in the Ashanti Region, was deported in 2018, with charges discontinued.

However, she allegedly returned clandestinely, engaging in the same activities.

In October 2022, the Attorney General decided to prosecute her for both prior and new offences.

The prosecution asserted Aisha Huang's involvement in illegal mining at Bepotenten in the Ashanti Region and her operation of a mining support services company.

Initially pleading not guilty to various charges, she later pleaded guilty to prohibited re-entry under the Immigration Act in a Plea Bargaining agreement with the State on May 3, 2023.

