Akufo-Addo refuses to assent to ‘Witchcraft’, Armed Forces Bills

President Nana Akufo-Addo has declined assenting to the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2023, the Wildlife Resources Management Bill 2023 and the Armed Forces Amendment Bill 2023.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on November 27, 2023, criticised the President for failing to communicate to Parliament his stance on the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2023 which seeks to criminalise attacks on alleged witches.

The Armed Forces Bill also seeks to amend relevant Sections of Act 29 and the Armed Forces Act, 1962 (Act 105) to replace Death Penalty with life imprisonment.

Both Bills were sponsored by Mr Francis-Xavier Sosu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina.

However a communication from the Presidency denied receiving the bill together with two other bills passed by Parliament until November 27, 2023. The Presidency also dismissed suggestions that the Presidency had decided not to assent to the Bills.

But in a letter to Parliament on Monday, December 4, President Akufo-Addo communicated to the House that he is unable to assent to the three bills until their associated constitutional matters are resolved.

The letter was read to members of the House by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin. He said the president in his letter noted that upon review he noted some constitutional matters related to its passage that must be addressed before he assents to them.

“In the communication from his excellency dated 27th November 2023, he signifies pursuant to article 106, clause 7 that he is unable to assent to the criminal offenses number 2 bill 2023 because upon review of the bill, he noted some constitutional matters relating to its passage.”

The Speaker added that president Akufo-Addo is yet to communicate to the House the specific constitutional matters that must be addressed before he assents to the three bills.