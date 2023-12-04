Ghana Scholarly Society Europe to host maiden conference

04.12.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Scholarly Society Europe (GSSE) is gearing up for its inaugural conference scheduled from June 19th to 21st, 2024, hosted at the University of Bradford, School of Management in the United Kingdom.

Established in July 2021, the society brings under one umbrella Ghanaian scholars in the diaspora, committed to advancing creative ideas about the continent of Africa towards the attainment of the United Nations “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" through academic pursuits.

Focusing on tackling diverse social issues in Africa, including inequality, poverty, unemployment, public health, geopolitical conflicts, war, climate change, and human rights among others, the eagerly awaited conference is themed "Contributing to SDGs in Africa through multidisciplinary research and engagement."

The conference is open to all academics around the world whose work focuses on Africa and centres on any of the six critical tracks vital to Africa's development: Each track is headed by the following reputable academics.

Business and Management – Prof David Sarpong – Aston University, Dr Samuel Adomako – University of Birmingham

■ Economics, Finance, and Accounting – Dr Albert Danso – De Montfort University, Dr Francis Donbesuur – University of Leicester

■ AI, Computing and Digital Technologies – Prof Michael Opoku Agyemang – University of Northampton, Dr Rexford Attah-Boakye - University of Bradford.

■ Science, Engineering and Health/Medicine – Dr. Joseph K. Ofori-Kuragu – Anglia Ruskin University, Dr. Kofi Asare-Addo – University of Huddersfield, Dr Kenny Omo - University of Central Lancashire

■ Law and Society – Dr Nuhu Yidana – SOAS University of London

■ Social Science and Development – Dr Devine Asafo – University of Hull, Dr Richmond Ehwi – Oxford Brookes University

After various research reports have been submitted at the conference, academics will engage in competitive, interactive paper and poster presentations, paper development workshops, and Ph.D. symposiums, proposing solutions to the various fundamental social and economic challenges facing Africa.

The paper development session of the conference will be facilitated by esteemed journal editors, including:

• Dr Kweku Adams - University of Bradford

• Professor Richard Nyuur, University of Bradford

• Dr Samuel Adomako, University of Birmingham

• Professor Collins Ntim, University of Southampton

• Dr Frederick Yamoah, Birkbeck University of London

• Dr Albert Danso, De Montfort University

• Professor Joseph Amankwah-Amoah, University of Kent

• Professor David Sarpong, Aston University

• Dr Francis Donbesuur, University of Leicester

• Professor Ellis Osabutey, Northumbria University

• Professor Michael Opoku Agyemang, University of Northampton

• Dr Kofi Asare Addo, University of Huddersfield

• Dr Subhan Ullah, University of Nottingham

• Professor Wayne Rodgers, University of Texas, El Paso.

Prior to the conference, researchers and practitioners must register their interest and submit individual research papers (either an extended abstract of no more than 2 pages or full papers of no more than 20 pages everything inclusive) by 31st March 2024. The submission portal is available at https://ghscholars.com/ghana-scholarly-society-conference-and-launching/.

The growing socio-economic setbacks in Africa undoubtedly stem partly from political upheavals, serial corruption -- especially among public office holders -- the inability to fully harness its natural endowments and engage in the exportation of value-added products, low investment in research, and infidelity in the implementation of sound policies, among other factors.

This initiative of Ghanaian elites abroad is highly anticipated to have a positive impact on Ghana and Africa as a whole. As such, the 2024 premier conference of the Ghana Scholarly Society will be partly funded by selected international universities. The conference is organized by the executives of the Society including:

• Dr Kweku Adams – University of Bradford – President

• Dr Rexford Attah-Boakye – University of Bradford – Vice President

• Dr Priscilla A. Vitoh – University of Leicester – Director of Administration

• Mr Dominic Obeng – University of Leicester – Secretary, and

• Dr Joseph K. Danquah - University of Bradford

Corporate and individual sponsors who would like to support any aspect of this conference can contact the Head of Administration – Dr. Priscilla Vitoh at [email protected] or the Vice President Dr Rexford Attah-Boakye at [email protected] for further information.