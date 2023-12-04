SEG holds forum on Ghana’s food systems geared towards shared property

Social Enterprise Ghana (SEG) recently took the lead in championing agribusiness innovations with a thought-provoking event titled "Agribusiness Innovations: A Game Changer in Food Systems for Shared Prosperity."

Bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, and government officials, the forum served as a platform to explore the transformative role of agribusiness innovations in Ghana. Key insights from Edwin Zu-Cudjoe, CEO of SEG, highlighted the vital contributions of agribusiness to job creation, poverty reduction, and overall economic growth.

Hon Yaw Frimpong Addo, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, delivered a keynote address emphasizing the government's commitment to holistic approaches in addressing the infrastructural needs of farming communities.

This includes substantial investments in irrigation systems to modernize agriculture and ensure year-round production.

Additionally, Bettina Schoop of GIZ Agribusiness spotlighted the challenges faced by social enterprises, particularly the limited access to finance and integration into value chains.

The forum concluded with a strong emphasis on collaboration among stakeholders, promoting public-private partnerships, knowledge sharing, and supportive policies to unlock the full potential of agribusiness innovations and achieve shared prosperity for all.