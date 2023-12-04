Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

SEG holds forum on Ghana’s food systems geared towards shared property

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
General News SEG holds forum on Ghanas food systems geared towards shared property
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

Social Enterprise Ghana (SEG) recently took the lead in championing agribusiness innovations with a thought-provoking event titled "Agribusiness Innovations: A Game Changer in Food Systems for Shared Prosperity."

Bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, and government officials, the forum served as a platform to explore the transformative role of agribusiness innovations in Ghana. Key insights from Edwin Zu-Cudjoe, CEO of SEG, highlighted the vital contributions of agribusiness to job creation, poverty reduction, and overall economic growth.

Hon Yaw Frimpong Addo, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, delivered a keynote address emphasizing the government's commitment to holistic approaches in addressing the infrastructural needs of farming communities.

This includes substantial investments in irrigation systems to modernize agriculture and ensure year-round production.

Additionally, Bettina Schoop of GIZ Agribusiness spotlighted the challenges faced by social enterprises, particularly the limited access to finance and integration into value chains.

The forum concluded with a strong emphasis on collaboration among stakeholders, promoting public-private partnerships, knowledge sharing, and supportive policies to unlock the full potential of agribusiness innovations and achieve shared prosperity for all.

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Exercise Eagle Claw: Dont panic, cooperate with us – GAF on upcoming counter terrorism training exercise Exercise Eagle Claw: “Don’t panic, cooperate with us” – GAF on upcoming counter ...

21 minutes ago

You've 1 month to pay us; we dont want to have anything to do with your fractured govt – NaBCo trainees to Akufo-Addo You've 1 month to pay us; we don’t want to have anything to do with your fractur...

21 minutes ago

Galamsey queen Aisha Huang abused Ghanas hospitality – Judge Galamsey queen Aisha Huang abused Ghana’s hospitality – Judge

2 hours ago

AP - Peter Dejong Guinea-Bissau’s president dissolves parliament after last week’s failed coup

2 hours ago

Former President and NDC 2024 flagbearer John Dramani Mahama A united NDC will remain strong to bring Ghana’s desired change in 2024 — Mahama...

3 hours ago

NDC justifies decision to disqualify ex-NPP member Nii Yarboi Annan from contesting in Odododiodio primary NDC justifies decision to disqualify ex-NPP member Nii Yarboi Annan from contest...

3 hours ago

When the time comes we will deal with you – Lawyer Alfred-Tuah Yeboah warns after Court jails Aisha Huang When the time comes we will deal with you – Lawyer Alfred-Tuah Yeboah warns afte...

3 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred-Tuah Yeboah Aisha Huang is going to prison today; it will be you tomorrow – Deputy Attorney ...

5 hours ago

Well move to MoH, MoF with our mattresses if you fail to address our concerns – Unemployed nurses, midwives We’ll move to MoH, MoF with our mattresses if you fail to address our concerns –...

5 hours ago

Aisha Huang jailed four-and-half years, fined GH48,000 Aisha Huang jailed four-and-half years, fined GH¢48,000

Just in....
body-container-line