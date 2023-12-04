Modern Ghana logo
We've demonstrated our records in office that we can bring progress and prosperity to Ghana – Akufo-Addo

Headlines We've demonstrated our records in office that we can bring progress and prosperity to Ghana – Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO
The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to continue trusting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

In a statement, the President said the NPP is the party to bring progress and prosperity to all parts of the country, insisting that the records of the party in government leave no doubt.

“Despite the challenges confronting the nation, we have demonstrated, with our record in office, that we are the Party that can bring progress and prosperity to all parts of our country,” President Akufo-Addo said.

This is contained in a statement issued at the end of the Parliamentary Candidate election in orphan constituencies over the weekend.

In a message to the winners in the various constituencies, President Akufo-Addo charged them to get the losers on board to work together to ensure the NPP wins power in the 2024 general elections.

“So, I urge all winners to be magnanimous in their celebrations and work hard to bring onboard those who were not successful. Through this, we shall create a united, formidable front that, under the leadership of our new, worthy presidential candidate, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will enable us to go into the difficult 2024 elections with quiet confidence, and, with the help of Almighty God, Break the Eight, which is the fervent wish of all NPP members, and, indeed, of all well-meaning Ghanaians,” President Akufo-Addo said in his statement.

Read the full statement below:
I extend warm congratulations to the National, Regional, Constituency, Electoral Area and Polling Station Officers, and, indeed, the entire membership of the New Patriotic Party for the conduct of free, fair, transparent and credible parliamentary primaries in “orphan” constituencies during the weekend of Saturday, 2nd December 2023.

This completes the penultimate stage of the Party’s preparations for the all-important contest of 7th December 2024, and we have, once again, expressed our deep attachment and commitment to the democratic values, which have been hallmarks of our Party’s great tradition.

Despite the challenges confronting the nation, we have demonstrated, with our record in office, that we are the Party that can bring progress and prosperity to all parts of our country.

So, I urge all winners to be magnanimous in their celebrations, and work hard to bring onboard those who were not successful. Through this, we shall create the united, formidable front that, under the leadership of our new, worthy presidential candidate, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will enable us to go into the difficult 2024 elections with quiet confidence, and, with the help of Almighty God, Break the Eight, which is the fervent wish of all NPP members, and, indeed, of all well-meaning Ghanaians.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

