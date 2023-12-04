2023 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference: Ghana will host an excellent conference to make Africa proud – Defence Minister

Ghana is all set to host the 2023 United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference this week.

The two-day meeting is slated for Tuesday, December 5, and Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The decision by the global body to bring the Conference to Ghana is not only significant but historic in the sense that it marks the first time the event is going to be hosted on the African continent.

At a Minister’s Press Briefing on Sunday, December 3, Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul assured the world that the country is ready to host the 2023 United Nations UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference.

He said Ghana is taking advantage of the privilege and will host an excellent conference to make Africa proud.

Ghana, currently serving as the chair of the UN Special Committee on Peacekeeping, will welcome Foreign and Defense Ministers, Heads of International Organizations, Academia, Social Partners, Civil Society Organizations, and Journalists from across the globe.

Briefing the press on the conference, the Defense Minister said the decision by the UN to move its Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference to Accra is a testament to Ghana's growing role in international peacekeeping efforts.

With an expected attendance of 80 to 100 member states and over 600 registered delegates, the conference will delve into critical themes such as the role of women in peacekeeping, the protection of civilians, the mental health of peacekeepers, safety and security, and strategic communications.

The two-day event will kick off with a welcome reception at the Accra International Conference Centre, featuring side meetings on "women in peacekeeping" and "environmental aspects of peacekeeping," organised in collaboration with Sweden and the US, respectively.

On the second day, His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will address the main conference, followed by panel sessions on the selected themes. A digital exhibition highlighting Africa's role in the UN Peacekeeping Enterprise will be a prominent feature.

This, Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul expressed Ghana's commitment to leveraging the conference as an opportunity to establish bilateral and multilateral partnerships. He concluded by emphasising the critical importance of the conference, not only to Ghana but to the entire African continent.

On his part, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong expressed Ghana’s preparedness to host the programme.

He said Ghana will draw on its experience from organizing previous conferences of this nature to deliver successful meetings.