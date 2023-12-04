NPP primaries: OSP declares 6 persons wanted for corruption

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared six individuals wanted for their alleged involvement in corruption and corruption-related offences during the parliamentary elections organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The elections, which took place over the weekend, focused on orphan constituencies.

Issues of vote-buying surfaced prominently as delegates were captured on camera flaunting money allegedly received from aspirants.

In response to these concerns, the OSP has initiated investigations into the incidents, aiming to address corruption-related activities during the NPP's parliamentary elections.

The OSP, in a public statement, urged the general public to contribute to the investigation by providing any relevant information that may assist in uncovering the truth.

—classfmonline