Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP primaries: OSP declares 6 persons wanted for corruption

Headlines NPP primaries: OSP declares 6 persons wanted for corruption
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared six individuals wanted for their alleged involvement in corruption and corruption-related offences during the parliamentary elections organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The elections, which took place over the weekend, focused on orphan constituencies.

Issues of vote-buying surfaced prominently as delegates were captured on camera flaunting money allegedly received from aspirants.

In response to these concerns, the OSP has initiated investigations into the incidents, aiming to address corruption-related activities during the NPP's parliamentary elections.

The OSP, in a public statement, urged the general public to contribute to the investigation by providing any relevant information that may assist in uncovering the truth.

—classfmonline

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Parliament must rise to stop the 'childish attempt' to rob Ghanaians of our lith...

1 hour ago

2024 Election: Mahama holds meeting with Dr. Kwabena Duffuor for support 2024 Election: Mahama holds meeting with Dr. Kwabena Duffuor for support

1 hour ago

We've demonstrated our records in office that we can bring progress and prosperity to Ghana – Akufo-Addo We've demonstrated our records in office that we can bring progress and prosperi...

1 hour ago

20 'apio' tax shows Akufo-Addo-Bawumia out of ideas — Minority 20% 'apio' tax shows Akufo-Addo-Bawumia out of ideas — Minority

1 hour ago

NPP primaries: OSP declares 6 persons wanted for corruption NPP primaries: OSP declares 6 persons wanted for corruption

12 hours ago

NPP Primary: Ekow Ewusi wins Cape Coast Northrace NPP Primary: Ekow Ewusi wins Cape Coast North race

12 hours ago

NPP primaries: Okaikwei North processes not fair – Ken Kuranchie laments NPP primaries: Okaikwei North processes not fair – Ken Kuranchie laments

12 hours ago

Ato Forson slams govt over new taxes on akpeteshie and fuel Ato Forson slams govt over new taxes on ‘akpeteshie’ and fuel

12 hours ago

NPP primaries: Im impressed by the quality of candidates chosen to represent NPP in 2024 – Bawumia NPP primaries: I’m impressed by the quality of candidates chosen to represent NP...

12 hours ago

Ebenezer Dwamena promises to snatch Twifo Atti-Morkwa seat in 2024 Ebenezer Dwamena promises to snatch Twifo Atti-Morkwa seat in 2024

Just in....
body-container-line