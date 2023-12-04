The Presbyterian Church of Ghana, led by its new Moderator, Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, has raised a red flag on the escalating issue of corruption within the country, attributing the adverse effects on socio-economic growth to the misappropriation of national resources.

Addressing the congregation during his inaugural induction service, Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye emphasized the urgent need for accountability to safeguard public funds.

In his speech, the Moderator underscored the church's commitment to combating practices that undermine the nation's progress.

"The tendency of some of our fellow citizens to loot the national coffers is a matter of great public concern, and we shall not relent in speaking against any such acts, no matter who is found in the line of fire.

“I promise you that the PCG shall not fail to speak against these practices," declared Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye.

He further highlighted the critical role of the church in addressing the rising challenges faced by the nation, including unemployment and a sense of hopelessness caused by the global economic crisis and other factors.

"The rising unemployment and hopelessness in the country as a result of the global economic crisis and other factors are major security concerns, and the church will not relent in its efforts to demand accountability," affirmed the Moderator.