Congratulations for matching China — Peter Obi slams Tinubu for sending 1411 contingent to COP28

2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi has slammed President Bola Tinubu for matching China's delegation of 1411 members at COP28 in Dubai.

In a social media post, Obi noted: "In a twist of sad irony, let me congratulate the giant of Africa, Nigeria, for matching the great China, with the same number of contingents at the ongoing COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates."

He pointed out that while China has an annual budget of $4 trillion and spends $2,860 per capita, Nigeria's budget is $33 billion representing just $165 per citizen.

Obi also highlighted that Nigeria has a lower human development index than China despite having a smaller population.

The Labour Party candidate criticized the Nigerian delegation, saying "Most of them hardly understand or have anything to do with Climate Change."

He argued this was wasteful given Nigeria's economic downturn which is currently leaving many in extreme poverty.

“This huge contingent is out at public expense at a time when most Nigerians can hardly afford food and basic needs as a result of economic hardship,” he wrote.

Obi called for a shift toward more productive spending that focuses on development instead of "ceremony and showmanship."