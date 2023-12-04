Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Congratulations for matching China — Peter Obi slams Tinubu for sending 1411 contingent to COP28

Headlines Peter Obileft and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Peter Obi[left] and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi has slammed President Bola Tinubu for matching China's delegation of 1411 members at COP28 in Dubai.

In a social media post, Obi noted: "In a twist of sad irony, let me congratulate the giant of Africa, Nigeria, for matching the great China, with the same number of contingents at the ongoing COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates."

He pointed out that while China has an annual budget of $4 trillion and spends $2,860 per capita, Nigeria's budget is $33 billion representing just $165 per citizen.

Obi also highlighted that Nigeria has a lower human development index than China despite having a smaller population.

The Labour Party candidate criticized the Nigerian delegation, saying "Most of them hardly understand or have anything to do with Climate Change."

He argued this was wasteful given Nigeria's economic downturn which is currently leaving many in extreme poverty.

“This huge contingent is out at public expense at a time when most Nigerians can hardly afford food and basic needs as a result of economic hardship,” he wrote.

Obi called for a shift toward more productive spending that focuses on development instead of "ceremony and showmanship."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Director of Research at IEA, John Kwakye IEA frowns on colonial-type lithium deal with Barari DV Ghana

1 hour ago

Peter Obileft and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu Congratulations for matching China — Peter Obi slams Tinubu for sending 1411 con...

1 hour ago

I was wrong; Bawumias credit-scoring assertion not entirely true — Dr. Theo Acheampong backtracks I was wrong; Bawumia’s credit-scoring assertion not entirely true — Dr. Theo Ach...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson Petrol and Diesel car owners to pay new annual tax of GHS100 — Ato Forson hints

2 hours ago

Govt provides GHC100million funding to young entrepreneurs— Bawumia Govt provides GHC100million funding to young entrepreneurs — Bawumia

2 hours ago

Tension brews between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Bono East Tension brews between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Bono East

2 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Parliament must rise to stop the 'childish attempt' to rob Ghanaians of our lith...

3 hours ago

2024 Election: Mahama holds meeting with Dr. Kwabena Duffuor for support 2024 Election: Mahama holds meeting with Dr. Kwabena Duffuor for support

3 hours ago

We've demonstrated our records in office that we can bring progress and prosperity to Ghana – Akufo-Addo We've demonstrated our records in office that we can bring progress and prosperi...

3 hours ago

NPP primaries: OSP declares 6 persons wanted for corruption NPP primaries: OSP declares 6 persons wanted for corruption

Just in....
body-container-line