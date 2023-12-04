Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
04.12.2023 Headlines

I was wrong; Bawumia’s credit-scoring assertion not entirely true — Dr. Theo Acheampong backtracks

I was wrong; Bawumias credit-scoring assertion not entirely true — Dr. Theo Acheampong backtracks
04.12.2023 LISTEN

Renowned Ghanaian economist Dr. Theo Acheampong has backtracked on his previous assertion that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was correct in stating Ghana does not have an individual credit scoring system.

In a rejoinder posted online, Dr. Acheampong admitted "I was wrong" in his earlier position.

He quoted his original statement that "the products and services offered by the Credit Bureaus are not INDIVIDUALISED CREDIT SCORING."

However, Dr. Acheampong indicated that: "In fact, the existing licensed credit bureaus—namely XDS Data Ghana Limited and Dun and Bradstreet Credit Bureau Limited— do produce individual scores, however imperfect they may be."

He added: "In that regard, I was wrong. Relatedly, Dr Bawumiah could not have been fully correct in his assertion."

This U-turn comes after Dr. Acheampong said he had listened more carefully to the Veep and consulted stakeholders, recognizing the fact that credit bureaus do offer some form of individual credit assessment despite imperfections.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Director of Research at IEA, John Kwakye IEA frowns on colonial-type lithium deal with Barari DV Ghana

1 hour ago

Peter Obileft and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu Congratulations for matching China — Peter Obi slams Tinubu for sending 1411 con...

1 hour ago

I was wrong; Bawumias credit-scoring assertion not entirely true — Dr. Theo Acheampong backtracks I was wrong; Bawumia’s credit-scoring assertion not entirely true — Dr. Theo Ach...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson Petrol and Diesel car owners to pay new annual tax of GHS100 — Ato Forson hints

2 hours ago

Govt provides GHC100million funding to young entrepreneurs— Bawumia Govt provides GHC100million funding to young entrepreneurs — Bawumia

2 hours ago

Tension brews between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Bono East Tension brews between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Bono East

2 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Parliament must rise to stop the 'childish attempt' to rob Ghanaians of our lith...

3 hours ago

2024 Election: Mahama holds meeting with Dr. Kwabena Duffuor for support 2024 Election: Mahama holds meeting with Dr. Kwabena Duffuor for support

3 hours ago

We've demonstrated our records in office that we can bring progress and prosperity to Ghana – Akufo-Addo We've demonstrated our records in office that we can bring progress and prosperi...

3 hours ago

NPP primaries: OSP declares 6 persons wanted for corruption NPP primaries: OSP declares 6 persons wanted for corruption

Just in....
body-container-line