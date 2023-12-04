I was wrong; Bawumia’s credit-scoring assertion not entirely true — Dr. Theo Acheampong backtracks

04.12.2023 LISTEN

Renowned Ghanaian economist Dr. Theo Acheampong has backtracked on his previous assertion that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was correct in stating Ghana does not have an individual credit scoring system.

In a rejoinder posted online, Dr. Acheampong admitted "I was wrong" in his earlier position.

He quoted his original statement that "the products and services offered by the Credit Bureaus are not INDIVIDUALISED CREDIT SCORING."

However, Dr. Acheampong indicated that: "In fact, the existing licensed credit bureaus—namely XDS Data Ghana Limited and Dun and Bradstreet Credit Bureau Limited— do produce individual scores, however imperfect they may be."

He added: "In that regard, I was wrong. Relatedly, Dr Bawumiah could not have been fully correct in his assertion."

This U-turn comes after Dr. Acheampong said he had listened more carefully to the Veep and consulted stakeholders, recognizing the fact that credit bureaus do offer some form of individual credit assessment despite imperfections.