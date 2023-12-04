Modern Ghana logo
Reporting date for SHS 1 students remains December 4 — GES insists

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reminded parents, students and the public that the reporting date for first year Senior High School (SHS) students is 4th December 2023 as indicated on the Placement form.

A statement issued by Madam Cassandra Twum Ampofo, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said it was the expectation of Management that schools began registration and orientation of students from Monday, December 4.

It said per the academic calendar, there would be Christmas break on the 21st December and resumption on the 3rd of January, 2024, to continue academic work till March 5, 2024.

The statement urged all students yet to do their Self Placement to do so as quickly as practicable.

“We appreciate all stakeholders for collaborating and supporting the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) process to this point,” it said

“We continue to ask for your patience to ensure the academic calendar for SHS is implemented without hitches in order to get back to the Pre-COVID academic calendar.”

GNA

Reporting date for SHS 1 students remains December 4 — GES insists

