Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ali Lukman is 2023 Best Farmer for Atebubu-Amantin

By Daniel Oduro-Stewart || Contributor
Regional News MR. LUKEMAN SECOND RIGHT RECEIVING THE SWORD OF HONOUR FROM HIS PREDECESSOR. WITH THEM ARE THE HON. MCE EDWARD OWUSU IN SPECTACLES AND THE MUNICIPAL DIRECTOR OF AGRICULTURE
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
MR. LUKEMAN (SECOND RIGHT) RECEIVING THE SWORD OF HONOUR FROM HIS PREDECESSOR. WITH THEM ARE THE HON. MCE EDWARD OWUSU (IN SPECTACLES) AND THE MUNICIPAL DIRECTOR OF AGRICULTURE
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

Forty-five-year-old secondary school leaver, Ali Lukeman from Atebubu emerged as the best farmer for the Atebubu-Amantin municipality at this year’s novelle district and regional Farmer’s Day celebration held at Kintampo in the Bono East region.

The proprietor of Lukeman Farms and Commodities cultivates 310 acres of rice, 300 acres of maize, 30 acres of cowpea, 11 acres of pepper, 10 acres of okro, 5 acres of garden eggs, and 3 acres each of yam and cassava. He also keeps 50 cattle, 50 goats, 175 sheep and 91 local fowls.

He took home a tricycle, wax print, 2 knapsack sprayers, 5 cutlasses, a pair of Wellington boots, 1 radio set, bars of key soap, 3 bottles of agrochemicals, a bag of fertilizer and a certificate.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Bono East regional director of agriculture Mr. James Adu said the recently launched phase two of the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative seeks to address the issue of high cost of farm inputs facing farmers by providing all their requirements apart from land.

The Member of Parliament for Kintampo North Hon. Joseph Kwame Kumah stressed the importance of creating cattle ranches in the region to curb the perennial clashes between farmers and nomadic herdsmen.

In a keynote address, the Bono East regional minister Hon. Kwasi Adu-Gyan said the centralized awards format adopted this year affords farmers from various parts of the region a platform to fraternize, share ideas and exhibit the agricultural potentials of the region.

He described the region as a hub for food production in the country contributing significantly to food security. The minister extolled the production of yam from Atebubu, maize from Nkoranza, beans from Amantin, cashew from Techiman, tomatoes from Tuobodom, rice from Kintampo and fish from both Yeji and Kajaji among others.

Referring to the theme for the celebration, "Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience" the Hon. minister said factors like climate change, population growth and resource constraints make it imperative to use technology to advance agriculture.

He added that plans are afoot to engage the Regional House of Chiefs to deliberate on measures that will help curb the annual nomadic cattle influx in the region to help prevent any clashes with farmers and its attendant problems.

Ankyala Bonzie and Sulemana Abdul Karim emerged as the best crop and livestock farmers in the municipality respectively and were presented with motorbikes and a host of other items.

Several farmers were also honored for excelling in various sectors at the regional level.

The function was chaired by the Omanhene of the Mo traditional area Nana Kwaku Dankwa III.

Dignitaries At The Atebubu-amantin Stand.jpegDignitaries At The Atebubu-amantin Stand.jpeg

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Exercise Eagle Claw: Dont panic, cooperate with us – GAF on upcoming counter terrorism training exercise Exercise Eagle Claw: “Don’t panic, cooperate with us” – GAF on upcoming counter ...

4 hours ago

You've 1 month to pay us; we dont want to have anything to do with your fractured govt – NaBCo trainees to Akufo-Addo You've 1 month to pay us; we don’t want to have anything to do with your fractur...

4 hours ago

Galamsey queen Aisha Huang abused Ghanas hospitality – Judge Galamsey queen Aisha Huang abused Ghana’s hospitality – Judge

5 hours ago

AP - Peter Dejong Guinea-Bissau’s president dissolves parliament after last week’s failed coup

5 hours ago

Former President and NDC 2024 flagbearer John Dramani Mahama A united NDC will remain strong to bring Ghana’s desired change in 2024 — Mahama...

6 hours ago

NDC justifies decision to disqualify ex-NPP member Nii Yarboi Annan from contesting in Odododiodio primary NDC justifies decision to disqualify ex-NPP member Nii Yarboi Annan from contest...

6 hours ago

When the time comes we will deal with you – Lawyer Alfred-Tuah Yeboah warns after Court jails Aisha Huang When the time comes we will deal with you – Lawyer Alfred-Tuah Yeboah warns afte...

6 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred-Tuah Yeboah Aisha Huang is going to prison today; it will be you tomorrow – Deputy Attorney ...

8 hours ago

Well move to MoH, MoF with our mattresses if you fail to address our concerns – Unemployed nurses, midwives We’ll move to MoH, MoF with our mattresses if you fail to address our concerns –...

8 hours ago

Aisha Huang jailed four-and-half years, fined GH48,000 Aisha Huang jailed four-and-half years, fined GH¢48,000

Just in....
body-container-line