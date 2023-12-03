Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

UN moves Global Peacekeeping Conference to Accra

By Reporter
General News UN moves Global Peacekeeping Conference to Accra
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

The United Nations has chosen Accra, Ghana, as the venue for the upcoming UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference, marking the first time the event is hosted on the African continent.

Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul shared details during a press briefing on Sunday, November 3, 2023, underscoring the significance of this global conference set to take place on December 5 and 6.

"The decision to move the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference to Accra is a testament to Ghana's growing role in international peacekeeping efforts," stated Minister Nitiwul.

Ghana, currently serving as the chair of the UN Special Committee on Peacekeeping, will welcome Foreign and Defense Ministers, Heads of International Organizations, Academia, Social Partners, Civil Society Organizations, and Journalists from across the globe. Nitiwul noted that the conference, second only to the yearly General Assembly meeting in New York, is a pivotal event for the United Nations.

With an expected attendance of 80 to 100 member states and over 600 registered delegates, the conference will delve into critical themes such as the role of women in peacekeeping, protection of civilians, mental health of peacekeepers, safety and security, and strategic communications.

"As a country that has surpassed UN targets for the inclusion of women in peacekeeping operations, Ghana is honored to initiate further discussions on this vital issue," emphasized Minister Nitiwul.

The two-day event will kick off with a welcome reception at the Accra International Conference Centre, featuring side meetings on "women in peacekeeping" and "environmental aspects of peacekeeping," organized in collaboration with Sweden and the US, respectively.

On the second day, His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic will address the main conference, followed by panel sessions on the selected themes. A digital exhibition highlighting Africa's role in the UN Peacekeeping Enterprise will be a prominent feature.

This Minister Nitiwul expressed Ghana's commitment to leveraging the conference as an opportunity to establish bilateral and multilateral partnerships. He concluded by emphasizing the critical importance of the conference, not only to Ghana but to the entire African continent.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

AFP - SAID KHATIB Israel bombs Gaza as pressure mounts to protect civilians

8 hours ago

The Verdict: Bawumia vs IMANI on Credit Scoring The Verdict: Bawumia vs IMANI on Credit Scoring

9 hours ago

Odododiodioo: Absence of Vanderpuye an opportunity for NPP in 2024 — Nii Lantey Bannerman Odododiodioo: Absence of Vanderpuye an opportunity for NPP in 2024 — Nii Lantey...

9 hours ago

African countries lost control to foreign mining companies – the 3 steps that allowed this to happen African countries lost control to foreign mining companies – the 3 steps that al...

9 hours ago

AFP ALEXIS HUGUET DRC electoral campaign marred by violence, lack of transparency

9 hours ago

AFP - DIMITAR DILKOFF German tourist stabbed to death in Paris 'terror' attack

9 hours ago

The East African Community regional force began its withdrawal from the DRC after Kinshasa refused to renew its mandate. By Alexis HUGUET AFP East African regional force begins withdrawal from DRC

9 hours ago

Imen Hibri, the founder of RoboCare, prepares to fly a drone over an agricultural area to scan the trees from the air. By HASNA AFP Maghreb farmers embrace drones to fight climate change

9 hours ago

Former president Nelson Mandela attracts tourists to Soweto even though many question South Africa's democracy since his passing. By Carl DE SOUZA AFPFile Mandela legacy battered by South Africa's troubles

22 hours ago

Calm returned mid-morning Friday in the capital Bissau. By SAMBA BALDE AFP Guinea-Bissau president calls deadly violence 'attempted coup'

Just in....
body-container-line