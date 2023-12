Regional breakdown of NPP orphan constituencies parliamentary race

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from across the country went to the polls on Saturday, December 2 to vote for their parliamentary candidates in orphan constituencies for the 2024 elections.

The party organised the primaries in some 111 constituencies nationwide. Voting at the various polling centres started at 7 am and ended at 2: pm.

BELOW IS A REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF THE RESULTS

Upper West

CONSTITUENCY CANDIDATE TOTAL NO. OF VOTES TOTAL VOTES VOTES (%) VALID REJECTED WA CENTRAL HUMU AWUDU 567 1 1025 55.3 ELECTED TAHIRU ISSAHAKU MOOMIN 441 43 NAYAR ISSAHAKU 17 1.7 WA EAST SALIFU YAKUBU 191 5 621 30.8 ISAAC ALITU 105 16.9 EWURA S.K MAHAMA 325 63.5 ELECTED SISSALA WEST JOHN-BOSCO LURI TIA 192 1 512 37.5 SALIFU NALIWIE BALUWIE 299 58.4 ELECTED AYISHA IMORU BATONG HOR 21 4.1 DBI NADI IMORU SANDA 210 2 367 57.2 ELECTED ABDUL-MUJEEB ISSAH KELE 157 42.8 WA WEST SAATIR KPIR-FAATEY JAMES 319 3 714 44.7 ELECTED TENGBIIR JAMES BOBIN 20 2.8 DIOROTEY VIDA 232 32.5 BUKARI ALI 143 20 JIRAPA AISHA SALIFU 364 7 695 53.4 ELECTED NICHOLAS NAWIIR SOYIRI 331 47.6 LAWRA JOSEPH YENG FAALONG 106 5 459 23.1 STEPHEN YIR-ERU ENGMEN 167 36.4 JACOB DOMEKAKPIER DERY 186 40.5 ELECTED