A/R: Adadietem deplorable road asphalted

Residents of Adadietem community in the Ejisu Constituency of the Ashanti Region have expressed excitement last week as earth-moving equipment arrived in the area.

The Member of Parliament for the constituency, Mr John Kumah, has initiated road improvement efforts, with ongoing work and plans for asphalting of major deplorable roads in the Ejisu Constituency.

Residents, represented by a youth leader in an interview with Kumasi-based Otec FM, expressed their anticipation for the long-awaited improvement of the Adedietem road.

Master Akwasi Soono conveyed the sentiment that the community had felt neglected in terms of infrastructural development, but the sight of construction equipment raised hopes of residents seeing a tarred road.

The optimism stemmed from the Member of Parliament's commitment to the area's development, demonstrated by the recent opening of a bitumen manufacturing plant in the Ejisu Constituency.

The promise to tar the deplorable roads in Adadietem has generated gratitude from the residents, and Mr Soono specifically expressed appreciation to the MP, who also serves as a Deputy Minister of Finance.

The bitumen manufacturing project aims to ensure that key roads in the Ejisu municipality receive much-needed asphalt covering.

According to him, Adadietem is now open for business and commercial drivers will no longer take advantage of residents.

He noted that due to the bad state of the road, commercial drivers often charged exorbitant fares or declined to transport people altogether.

—Classfmonline

