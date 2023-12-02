Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
02.12.2023 General News

Tech Platforms not done enough to protect women online — Australia’s Ambassador

Brendon Dowling, Australia's Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical TechnologyBrendon Dowling, Australia's Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology
02.12.2023 LISTEN

Although the emergence of technology has presented many opportunities to millions of users including access to information, extended social networks, identity expression etc., increasingly these platforms have become a dangerous place for women and young girls.

According to Australia’s Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology, Brendon Dowling, the social media ecosystem has become a place of often brutal, prolific online harassment and abuse for women.

The Ambassador, speaking at a panel discussion organized by the Faculty of Computing and Information Systems in collaboration with the Australian High Commission on the topic ‘Cyber Preparedness in the 4/5th Industrial Revolutions: A Gender-Based Perspective’ in Accra yesterday expressed concerns about the inability of technology companies to protect women and girls from abuse.

“Although technology has provided the opportunity for women to take control of their lives, unfortunately, technology has provided new means for abuse, discrimination and harassment against women and girls. We see on social media where women are subjected to more abuse, trolling, tracking of their movement and their opinions.

“I spent a lot of time talking to global technology platforms such as Google, Amazon, and Facebook and not enough is being done to ensure women are safe online. Not enough is done to identify perpetrators of this abuse or to take done contents that are damaging to women," he stated.

Mr. Brendon Dowling noted that these abuses have deterred a lot of women from taking up prominent positions or running for public office.

The ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology also expressed concern over the male dominance of the technology ecosystem.

He said gender balance is not achieved in the development of technology because not enough women are working in the space.

”Men are more equipped or naturally prepared to work in the cybersecurity or technical professional space. This means that only 10% of women are employed in the cybersecurity space globally. It is a real problem because we struggled to feel some security jobs or we struggled to ensure gender is recognized in the development of technology because we don’t have enough women working in the technology space,” he said.

To bridge the gender gap in the technology space, Dowling said, deliberate government policy to ensure some positions are reserved for women will be helpful.

Ambassador Brendon Dowling was impressed about the progress Ghana is making in the cybersecurity space.

Other panel members including Dr. Millicent Akotam Agangiba- Head of the Department of Information Technology, UPSA, Solomon Atta Owusu Manteaw- Chief Information Security Officer at Stanbic Bank, Representative from Cybersecurity Ghana encouraged the students to take their studies seriously and take up the challenge in the technology space.

Eric Joe Ayivi
Eric Joe Ayivi

News ContributorPage: EricJoeAyivi

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Nii Lante Bannerman, NPP parliamentary candidate aspirant in Odododiodio Delegates deserve appreciation; monies given to them on voting day for lunch and...

1 hour ago

We cannot in good conscience support the principles of 2024 budget — Minority We cannot in good conscience support the principles of 2024 budget — Minority

1 hour ago

Majority explains reason for walkout during 2024 Budget Approval Majority explains reason for walkout during 2024 Budget Approval

1 hour ago

NPPs monetisation of parliamentary primaries is worrying – Jirapa MP NPP’s monetisation of parliamentary primaries is worrying – Jirapa MP

1 hour ago

NPP Primary: 'Voilet bag' causes 'voilence' at Ablekuma Central NPP Primary: 'Voilet bag' causes 'voilence' at Ablekuma Central

1 hour ago

NPP primaries: Voting in Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira cancelled over disagreement NPP primaries: Voting in Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira cancelled over disagreement

1 hour ago

NPP Primary: Supporters of Fredrick Korankye sacked from Wassa Amenfi East NPP Primary: Supporters of Fredrick Korankye sacked from Wassa Amenfi East

1 hour ago

Financial Analyst Sydney Casely-Hayford dead Financial Analyst Sydney Casely-Hayford dead

1 hour ago

57-year-old Charity Akortia adjudged 2023 National Best Farmer 57-year-old Charity Akortia adjudged 2023 National Best Farmer

2 hours ago

NPP race: Delegate at Ekumfi detained for assaulting police officer NPP race: Delegate at Ekumfi detained for assaulting police officer

Just in....
body-container-line