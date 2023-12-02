AFRIWOCC, UNDP sponsors 48 young African climate activists to attend COP28

The Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have sponsored 48 young climate activists from across Africa to participate in this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

The participants, drawn from several countries across Africa, have been selected after going through a rigorous selection process and meeting the criteria based on the context of the respective countries.

The sponsorship includes visa processing, air tickets, accommodation, transportation, and accreditation facilitation.

COP18 started on Thursday, November 30, in the United Arab Emirates and is expected to end on Tuesday, December 12.

These participants, a cross-section of Africa’s youth, are expected to contribute to discussions, build networks, and showcase innovative solutions and ideas in the fight against climate change and its effects, particularly on women and children in Africa.

The partnership between AFRIWOCC AND UNDP is premised on the 2023 AFRIWOCC Communique that recommends that “Women and children must be represented at all levels of the climate discussions for their voices to be heard”.

In fulfillment of this recommendation, a pledge made by Madam Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Administrator, Assistant Secretary General, and UNDP Regional Director for Africa at the AFRIWOCC High-Level Dialogue; a side event at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi-Kenya this year, birthed this partnership.

This is in recognition of the pivotal role of the youth in driving critical climate solutions, through innovations and meaningful dialogues.

In a joint statement, AFRIWOCC and UNDP have stressed that they are committed to ensuring that the voices of women and children are continuously amplified to drive significant sustainable and resilient development in Africa and beyond.

“We look forward to the positive aftermath of this conference on our local communities and the broader global conversation on climate change,” said parts of the statement issued on November 30.