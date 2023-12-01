Modern Ghana logo
01.12.2023

We want our money now - Aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Fund Management tells Finance Ministry

By Dumenu Charles Selorm
The aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Fund Management on November 28, 2023 demonstrated at the Finance Ministry in Accra.

According to the demonstrators, they're seeking the release of their funds from the defunct company, which has been renamed Black Shield Fund Management.

Over 55,000 customers have their investments locked-up due to the government's revocation of the company's license.

A member of the group stated that “President Nana Akufo-Addo stated on the floor of Parliament that he has released their monies to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Rev. Ogbamey Tetteh to pay their locked-up monies but they've not received them.”

He added, “When we came here to picket two weeks ago, delegation from the Finance Ministry told us they will call us, but we never heard from them. Today, we came well prepared to sleep here till we get our monies, we (customers) came with our clothes, toothpaste, toothbrush, mats, our medicines, foods, sponges, towels and all the things we shall need during our stay because we ain't going home.”

The group, numbering about 100, is seeking to put pressure on the government to address their concerns.

The convener of the aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management, Charles Nyame, said they will picket for 32 hours continuously.

“It’s all about the demand for our funds. After our first protest in October, where the Finance Ministry tried to engage us but failed.

“We have gone back to the police, and we have obtained police clearance to go back to the Finance Ministry to stage another 32-hour protest.

"We will start at 11 am and end on Wednesday at 7 pm. It is continuous,” he said.

