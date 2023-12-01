Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ahead of COP 28, ECA releases policy advice on economic diversification amid crisis and uncertainty

By Economic Commission for Africa
Climate Ahead of COP 28, ECA releases policy advice on economic diversification amid crisis and uncertainty
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has published findings on how to promote economic diversification during times of crisis and uncertainty.

The policy report, “ Exogenous shocks and commodity dependence: how diversification can fuel the green economy in Africa ”, intends to assist policy makers in harnessing natural resource endowments, particularly minerals which are growing in importance due to the global energy transition, to fuel industrialization and job creation.

The findings are based on an analysis of trade and economic diversification data leading up to and following the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. This analysis revealed that Africa witnessed a diversification of its export basket in 2020, with five countries witnessing significant diversification. A closer examination, however, notes that this reflects both a fall in traditional commodities, such as oil and gas, and a rise in the role of gold as global gold prices spiked. This reveals the risk of continued commodity dependence, which can be exacerbated by the effects of exogenous shocks.

These findings have influenced key policy recommendations, such as channeling the infrastructure, skills and investment in the established mining sector towards new, productive and transformative activities upstream and downstream across mineral value chains. The policy advise is particularly relevant in the context of the COP28 discussions and events tackling the ‘green’ minerals boom which is tapped to bring new opportunities for mineral producers to add value.

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

Aggah community sues Italian oil giant, Eni, over failure to redeem pledge Aggah community sues Italian oil giant, Eni, over failure to redeem pledge

1 hour ago

The government of Sudanese leader Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, seen here at UN headquarters in September 2023, had asked the United Nations to end its political mission in his country with immediate effect; the UN Security Council voted to do so. By Ed JONES AFPFile UN Security Council puts end to mission in Sudan

2 hours ago

We want our money now - Aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Fund Management tells Finance Ministry We want our money now - Aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Fund Management tells ...

2 hours ago

70-year-old herbalist, Mr. John Kofi Sackey “Our innovative open eye therapy is curing blindness” – John Sackey reveals

2 hours ago

Only 2 of 2.4 million people with mental condition have access to mental health care – Dr Ninnorni Only 2% of 2.4 million people with mental condition have access to mental health...

4 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen, 2024 Independent presidential candidate 39th Farmers’ Day: Alan Kyerematen unveils 4-pillar plan to revolutionize agricu...

4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama 39th Farmers’ Day: NDC is dedicated to bringing back the joy of farming — Mahama...

5 hours ago

Your claim that we have issued sanctions to Onua FM, Onua TV without fair hearing has no foundation – NMC fires back at GIBA Your claim that we have issued sanctions to Onua FM, Onua TV without fair hearin...

5 hours ago

Establish National Sanitation Authority to give priorities to sanitation issues Establish National Sanitation Authority to give priorities to sanitation issues

5 hours ago

I will revolutionise Agricultural sector in my next administration – Mahama I will revolutionise Agricultural sector in my next administration – Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line