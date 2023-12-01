Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Scores participate in second edition of Sompa health walk at Sunyani

By Dennis Peprah || Contributor
Health Scores participate in second edition of Sompa health walk at Sunyani
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

Hundreds of residents poured onto the streets of Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital in the early hours of Friday to participate in the second edition of the “Sompa Health Walk'' instituted by the Sunyani-based Sompa FM to promote and build body immunity.

As at 0530 hours, scores of people, including university students, market women, traders, mechanics, fun clubs, health workers, and other artisanal workers flooded the street of Sunyani, the regional capital to join the walk.

The three-hour health walk took the participants through the major streets of the capital and later converged at the Sunyani Coronation Park for the aerobatic displays.

Instituted in 2022, the walk, according to Mr Yaw Aboagye Boadi, the General Manager of Sompa FM, had become necessary due to reported and increasing cases of hypertension, stroke and other non-communicable diseases.

He said research showed regular body exercises build body immunity against diseases and promote good health, hence the need for the walk to inspire people to exercise regularly.

Mr Aboagye expressed appreciation to all the key partners and participants and expressed the hope the participants would continue with the walk by themselves to enhance their health status.

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

Aggah community sues Italian oil giant, Eni, over failure to redeem pledge Aggah community sues Italian oil giant, Eni, over failure to redeem pledge

1 hour ago

The government of Sudanese leader Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, seen here at UN headquarters in September 2023, had asked the United Nations to end its political mission in his country with immediate effect; the UN Security Council voted to do so. By Ed JONES AFPFile UN Security Council puts end to mission in Sudan

2 hours ago

We want our money now - Aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Fund Management tells Finance Ministry We want our money now - Aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Fund Management tells ...

2 hours ago

70-year-old herbalist, Mr. John Kofi Sackey “Our innovative open eye therapy is curing blindness” – John Sackey reveals

2 hours ago

Only 2 of 2.4 million people with mental condition have access to mental health care – Dr Ninnorni Only 2% of 2.4 million people with mental condition have access to mental health...

4 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen, 2024 Independent presidential candidate 39th Farmers’ Day: Alan Kyerematen unveils 4-pillar plan to revolutionize agricu...

4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama 39th Farmers’ Day: NDC is dedicated to bringing back the joy of farming — Mahama...

5 hours ago

Your claim that we have issued sanctions to Onua FM, Onua TV without fair hearing has no foundation – NMC fires back at GIBA Your claim that we have issued sanctions to Onua FM, Onua TV without fair hearin...

5 hours ago

Establish National Sanitation Authority to give priorities to sanitation issues Establish National Sanitation Authority to give priorities to sanitation issues

5 hours ago

I will revolutionise Agricultural sector in my next administration – Mahama I will revolutionise Agricultural sector in my next administration – Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line