Scores participate in second edition of Sompa health walk at Sunyani

Hundreds of residents poured onto the streets of Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital in the early hours of Friday to participate in the second edition of the “Sompa Health Walk'' instituted by the Sunyani-based Sompa FM to promote and build body immunity.

As at 0530 hours, scores of people, including university students, market women, traders, mechanics, fun clubs, health workers, and other artisanal workers flooded the street of Sunyani, the regional capital to join the walk.

The three-hour health walk took the participants through the major streets of the capital and later converged at the Sunyani Coronation Park for the aerobatic displays.

Instituted in 2022, the walk, according to Mr Yaw Aboagye Boadi, the General Manager of Sompa FM, had become necessary due to reported and increasing cases of hypertension, stroke and other non-communicable diseases.

He said research showed regular body exercises build body immunity against diseases and promote good health, hence the need for the walk to inspire people to exercise regularly.

Mr Aboagye expressed appreciation to all the key partners and participants and expressed the hope the participants would continue with the walk by themselves to enhance their health status.