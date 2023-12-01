Modern Ghana logo
39th Farmers’ Day: Alan Kyerematen unveils 4-pillar plan to revolutionize agriculture

Agriculture Alan Kyerematen, 2024 Independent presidential candidate
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Alan Kyerematen, 2024 Independent presidential candidate
As the nation marks Farmers' Day, independent presidential candidate Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has unveiled his vision for transforming Ghana's agricultural sector with a "New Agricultural Revolution".

In a Facebook post on Friday, December 1, Kyerematen said his "heart swells with pride for our resilient farmers" and outlined a 4-pillar plan to boost the farming sector if elected in 2024.

The first pillar aims to "Connect Ghanaian Farmers to local, regional, and global markets through improved trade agreements and processes," Kyerematen stated.

The second pillar will "Prioritize technology, innovation, and groundbreaking research in Ghanaian Agriculture," he added.

The Movement for Change leader stressed that the third pillar will "Optimize value creation and put Ghanaian farmers at the forefront, maximizing their hard work."

Finally, the fourth pillar will "Promote large-scale commercial farming for lasting success," according to the post.

The last day of Agrifest—the Farmers’ Day, is being celebrated with an Awards Night Ceremony at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Auditorium where President Akufo-Addo, will confer national honours on best-performing farmers and fishers.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

