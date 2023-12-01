Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
01.12.2023 Agriculture

39th Farmers’ Day: NDC is dedicated to bringing back the joy of farming — Mahama

Former President John Dramani MahamaFormer President John Dramani Mahama
01.12.2023 LISTEN

On the occasion of the 39th Farmers' Day celebration, former President and opposition NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has pledged his commitment to bringing back the joy of farming and revolutionizing the agricultural sector if elected President again in 2024.

In a post on social media on Friday, December 1, Mahama said, "The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is dedicated to bringing back the joy of farming and revolutionising the agricultural sector."

He outlined plans for a transformed agricultural sector under an NDC government, including achieving food self-sufficiency through policies that support large-scale commercial farming.

The plan also includes establishing farmer service centres nationwide to improve access to credit and inputs for farmers.

Mahama said the NDC will introduce "agro-processing units in all regions to add value to our agricultural products and create more opportunities for all farmers."

This includes developing processing plants for key crops like palm, cashew, groundnuts and cocoa.

"We aim to achieve food self-sufficiency through a policy that supports large-scale commercial agricultural production," Mahama said in the post.

The former President promised that "the next NDC government will prioritise [farmers'] welfare and work tirelessly to ensure they have the necessary resources and support to thrive."

This year’s Farmers’ Day was marked under the theme, "Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience," which the NDC leader said, “highlights the importance of innovation and resilience in agriculture.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen, 2024 Independent presidential candidate 39th Farmers’ Day: Alan Kyerematen unveils 4-pillar plan to revolutionize agricu...

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama 39th Farmers’ Day: NDC is dedicated to bringing back the joy of farming — Mahama...

3 hours ago

We have no records of your complaint; furnish us with more information to take action – NMC replies Bawah Mogtari We have no records of your complaint; furnish us with more information to take a...

3 hours ago

Your claim that we have issued sanctions to Onua FM, Onua TV without fair hearing has no foundation – NMC fires back at GIBA Your claim that we have issued sanctions to Onua FM, Onua TV without fair hearin...

3 hours ago

SHS1 still reporting on Monday - Education Ministry insists SHS1 still reporting on Monday - Education Ministry insists

3 hours ago

Fixing The Country blasts Mahama for not condemning rampaging NDC youth at his residence Fixing The Country blasts Mahama for not condemning rampaging NDC youth at his r...

3 hours ago

Reschedule commencement date for fresh SHS students to January – Parliament to Dr. Adutwum Reschedule commencement date for fresh SHS students to January – Parliament to D...

3 hours ago

Wenchi Manhene urges Government to establish cashew processing facility Wenchi Manhene urges Government to establish cashew processing facility   

3 hours ago

Establish National Sanitation Authority to give priorities to sanitation issues Establish National Sanitation Authority to give priorities to sanitation issues

3 hours ago

I will revolutionise Agricultural sector in my next administration – Mahama I will revolutionise Agricultural sector in my next administration – Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line