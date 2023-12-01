39th Farmers’ Day: NDC is dedicated to bringing back the joy of farming — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

On the occasion of the 39th Farmers' Day celebration, former President and opposition NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has pledged his commitment to bringing back the joy of farming and revolutionizing the agricultural sector if elected President again in 2024.

In a post on social media on Friday, December 1, Mahama said, "The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is dedicated to bringing back the joy of farming and revolutionising the agricultural sector."

He outlined plans for a transformed agricultural sector under an NDC government, including achieving food self-sufficiency through policies that support large-scale commercial farming.

The plan also includes establishing farmer service centres nationwide to improve access to credit and inputs for farmers.

Mahama said the NDC will introduce "agro-processing units in all regions to add value to our agricultural products and create more opportunities for all farmers."

This includes developing processing plants for key crops like palm, cashew, groundnuts and cocoa.

"We aim to achieve food self-sufficiency through a policy that supports large-scale commercial agricultural production," Mahama said in the post.

The former President promised that "the next NDC government will prioritise [farmers'] welfare and work tirelessly to ensure they have the necessary resources and support to thrive."

This year’s Farmers’ Day was marked under the theme, "Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience," which the NDC leader said, “highlights the importance of innovation and resilience in agriculture.”