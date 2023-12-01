SHS1 still reporting on Monday - Education Ministry insists

Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced that first-year Senior High School (SHS) students, regardless of the single or double-track system, are required to resume classes on Monday, December 4, 2023.

This information aligns with the 2023/2024 academic calendar released by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Despite some concerns arising from the short notice, especially given the recent release of school placements, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education clarified that the academic calendar had been available for several weeks.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry, Kwesi Kwarteng, parents were expected to use this time for adequate preparations before the reopening.

The spokesperson emphasised, "the resumption date for students within the SHS space remains Monday, December 4, 2023.

"The expectation is that students report on the first day.

"But let me also hasten to add that the first-year students who are unable to report on the first day will not automatically lose their slots."

Acknowledging the concerns raised by the Minority in Parliament, regarding the said limited time for parents and students to prepare, the Speaker Alban Bagbin urged the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, to consider pushing the reopening date to the first week of January 2024.

The Speaker further requested the Minister to appear before Parliament on Monday to provide a briefing on the matter.

-Classfmonline