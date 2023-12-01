Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

SHS1 still reporting on Monday - Education Ministry insists

Education SHS1 still reporting on Monday - Education Ministry insists
DEC 1, 2023 LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced that first-year Senior High School (SHS) students, regardless of the single or double-track system, are required to resume classes on Monday, December 4, 2023.

This information aligns with the 2023/2024 academic calendar released by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Despite some concerns arising from the short notice, especially given the recent release of school placements, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education clarified that the academic calendar had been available for several weeks.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry, Kwesi Kwarteng, parents were expected to use this time for adequate preparations before the reopening.

The spokesperson emphasised, "the resumption date for students within the SHS space remains Monday, December 4, 2023.

"The expectation is that students report on the first day.

"But let me also hasten to add that the first-year students who are unable to report on the first day will not automatically lose their slots."

Acknowledging the concerns raised by the Minority in Parliament, regarding the said limited time for parents and students to prepare, the Speaker Alban Bagbin urged the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, to consider pushing the reopening date to the first week of January 2024.

The Speaker further requested the Minister to appear before Parliament on Monday to provide a briefing on the matter.

-Classfmonline

Top Stories

2 hours ago

AFP - SAID KHATIB Israel bombs Gaza as pressure mounts to protect civilians

8 hours ago

The Verdict: Bawumia vs IMANI on Credit Scoring The Verdict: Bawumia vs IMANI on Credit Scoring

9 hours ago

Odododiodioo: Absence of Vanderpuye an opportunity for NPP in 2024 — Nii Lantey Bannerman Odododiodioo: Absence of Vanderpuye an opportunity for NPP in 2024 — Nii Lantey...

9 hours ago

African countries lost control to foreign mining companies – the 3 steps that allowed this to happen African countries lost control to foreign mining companies – the 3 steps that al...

9 hours ago

AFP ALEXIS HUGUET DRC electoral campaign marred by violence, lack of transparency

9 hours ago

AFP - DIMITAR DILKOFF German tourist stabbed to death in Paris 'terror' attack

9 hours ago

The East African Community regional force began its withdrawal from the DRC after Kinshasa refused to renew its mandate. By Alexis HUGUET AFP East African regional force begins withdrawal from DRC

9 hours ago

Imen Hibri, the founder of RoboCare, prepares to fly a drone over an agricultural area to scan the trees from the air. By HASNA AFP Maghreb farmers embrace drones to fight climate change

9 hours ago

Former president Nelson Mandela attracts tourists to Soweto even though many question South Africa's democracy since his passing. By Carl DE SOUZA AFPFile Mandela legacy battered by South Africa's troubles

22 hours ago

Calm returned mid-morning Friday in the capital Bissau. By SAMBA BALDE AFP Guinea-Bissau president calls deadly violence 'attempted coup'

Just in....
body-container-line