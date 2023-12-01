Fixing The Country blasts Mahama for not condemning rampaging NDC youth at his residence

Fixing the Country Movement has expressed serious concern over the aggressive acts of hooliganism exhibited by supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), particularly those aligned with candidate John Dramani Mahama.

The incident took place on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at the premises of Mahama's office.

In a statement, the Ernest Owusu Bempah-convened Fixing the Country Movement said the NDC's gathering occurred despite warnings from security agencies against any gatherings.

''The Fixing the Country Movement condemns the violent actions of these individuals and raises concerns about the former President and his staff allowing the gathering to persist, potentially leading to clashes and chaos,'' the statement said.

According to the movement, Mahama's failure to disperse the crowd implies endorsement and encouragement of such uncivilised behaviour on the part of the NDC youth.

"A week after the incident, Mahama and his aides have not condemned the actions of these individuals, indicating possible support for such crude and unruly behaviour," the statement charged.

The Fixing the Country Movement called on Mahama to condemn these activities and urged the National Security Ministry to denounce the unlawful gathering, cautioning against any recurrence.

The movement also called on the international community, civil society groups, and the peace council to condemn the events.

Additionally, the group implored the former president to bring his supporters under control immediately.

The statement commended Fixing the Country Movement members and sympathisers for responsibly cancelling the planned demonstration on November 23, 2033.

The Fixing the Country Movement asserted its commitment to pursuing legal remedies to ensure the Airbus Investigation by the Special Prosecutor reached a logical conclusion.

The movement acknowledged its leadership for restraining supporters from retaliatory actions and emphasised its resolution to confront any group organising demonstrations against the government in the future.

-Classfmonline