Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s Energy Transition requires conscious legislation — Expert

Science Clement Kojo Akapame, Lawyer and Lecturer
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Clement Kojo Akapame, Lawyer and Lecturer
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

Ghana, like many other countries globally, aims to transition its energy sector away from fossil fuels towards zero-carbon energy by the second half of this century, as part of efforts to achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goal seven.

Specifically, the country plans to fully transition its energy system by 2070, requiring an estimated $562 billion investment.

However, Clement Kojo Akapame, a lawyer and lecturer noted that the policies developed by policymakers to achieve this goal lack supporting legislation.

Speaking at a media training on energy transition hosted by Citi TV/FM and the Natural Resources Governance Institute on November 28, at the Crystal Palm Hotel in Accra, he said major issues still need to be addressed through legislation and regulation.

"Energy transition policies cannot be fully implemented without conscious legislation and regulation," said Akapame, a lecturer at GIMPA Law School and country principal for ClientEarth.

Going forward, he proposed holding discussions around legal frameworks and sustainability, as well as coordinating efforts through a climate change act.

Why Energy Transition?
The discourse around energy transition in Ghana and globally has increased rapidly since the impacts of COVID-19 on the petroleum sector in 2020.

According to Dr. Riverson of Ghana Gas, transitioning will provide diversity in Ghana's energy mix, improving energy security.

Additional benefits include opportunities to generate carbon credits through renewable energy commercialization, enhanced air quality and public health.

Energy transition also has the potential to create new jobs for citizens.

Challenges of Energy Transition:
While transition offers many advantages, it also poses challenges.

These include potential job losses in fossil fuel industries and reduced government revenues if fuel subsidies or sales are phased out.

Consequences of Inaction:
Opting not to transition would mean Ghana would not have to struggle to get the amount of $562 billion in needed investments.

However, Dr. Riverson noted this would undermine energy security by risking unreliable fossil fuel supply.

The Training:
It was conceived from the observation that the media, as a key stakeholder, had limited knowledge about energy transition and therefore did not report much on the issue despite its growing importance.

It was also noted that with a firmer grasp of this issue, the media could play a stronger role in mobilizing public support through education and informing policymakers to make critical decisions for a just transition.

The one-day program provided training to up to 50 journalists interested in energy, climate and extractive industry reporting. Journalists from all regions of the country participated both in-person and online.

Key training areas covered:
The training covered key concepts around the topic. This included understanding the concepts of energy transition and just transitions, as well as an overview of the principles underpinning energy transition.

There was a deeper examination of Ghana’s Energy Transition Plan, exploring sector actions, associated costs, and implications for emissions reductions.

Ghana’s existing policy, legal and regulatory framework for implementing energy transition was also analyzed.

The program also evaluated the impact of energy transition on Ghana’s economy. It explored how livelihoods may be positively or negatively affected by the shift to renewable and clean energy sources.

The journalists also learned about Ghana Gas’ work implementing an important component of Ghana’s energy transition.

121202350700-uypcsferrm-4ddd84b9-775f-4c91-a14e-db17ea16c53f.jpeg

121202350700-vaqdthgssn-349e85d5-4f49-4d93-b70f-0cede35d7530.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen, 2024 Independent presidential candidate 39th Farmers’ Day: Alan Kyerematen unveils 4-pillar plan to revolutionize agricu...

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama 39th Farmers’ Day: NDC is dedicated to bringing back the joy of farming — Mahama...

3 hours ago

We have no records of your complaint; furnish us with more information to take action – NMC replies Bawah Mogtari We have no records of your complaint; furnish us with more information to take a...

3 hours ago

Your claim that we have issued sanctions to Onua FM, Onua TV without fair hearing has no foundation – NMC fires back at GIBA Your claim that we have issued sanctions to Onua FM, Onua TV without fair hearin...

3 hours ago

SHS1 still reporting on Monday - Education Ministry insists SHS1 still reporting on Monday - Education Ministry insists

3 hours ago

Fixing The Country blasts Mahama for not condemning rampaging NDC youth at his residence Fixing The Country blasts Mahama for not condemning rampaging NDC youth at his r...

3 hours ago

Reschedule commencement date for fresh SHS students to January – Parliament to Dr. Adutwum Reschedule commencement date for fresh SHS students to January – Parliament to D...

3 hours ago

Wenchi Manhene urges Government to establish cashew processing facility Wenchi Manhene urges Government to establish cashew processing facility   

3 hours ago

Establish National Sanitation Authority to give priorities to sanitation issues Establish National Sanitation Authority to give priorities to sanitation issues

3 hours ago

I will revolutionise Agricultural sector in my next administration – Mahama I will revolutionise Agricultural sector in my next administration – Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line