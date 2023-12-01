Ghana’s Energy Transition requires conscious legislation — Expert

Ghana, like many other countries globally, aims to transition its energy sector away from fossil fuels towards zero-carbon energy by the second half of this century, as part of efforts to achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goal seven.

Specifically, the country plans to fully transition its energy system by 2070, requiring an estimated $562 billion investment.

However, Clement Kojo Akapame, a lawyer and lecturer noted that the policies developed by policymakers to achieve this goal lack supporting legislation.

Speaking at a media training on energy transition hosted by Citi TV/FM and the Natural Resources Governance Institute on November 28, at the Crystal Palm Hotel in Accra, he said major issues still need to be addressed through legislation and regulation.

"Energy transition policies cannot be fully implemented without conscious legislation and regulation," said Akapame, a lecturer at GIMPA Law School and country principal for ClientEarth.

Going forward, he proposed holding discussions around legal frameworks and sustainability, as well as coordinating efforts through a climate change act.

Why Energy Transition?

The discourse around energy transition in Ghana and globally has increased rapidly since the impacts of COVID-19 on the petroleum sector in 2020.

According to Dr. Riverson of Ghana Gas, transitioning will provide diversity in Ghana's energy mix, improving energy security.

Additional benefits include opportunities to generate carbon credits through renewable energy commercialization, enhanced air quality and public health.

Energy transition also has the potential to create new jobs for citizens.

Challenges of Energy Transition:

While transition offers many advantages, it also poses challenges.

These include potential job losses in fossil fuel industries and reduced government revenues if fuel subsidies or sales are phased out.

Consequences of Inaction:

Opting not to transition would mean Ghana would not have to struggle to get the amount of $562 billion in needed investments.

However, Dr. Riverson noted this would undermine energy security by risking unreliable fossil fuel supply.

The Training:

It was conceived from the observation that the media, as a key stakeholder, had limited knowledge about energy transition and therefore did not report much on the issue despite its growing importance.

It was also noted that with a firmer grasp of this issue, the media could play a stronger role in mobilizing public support through education and informing policymakers to make critical decisions for a just transition.

The one-day program provided training to up to 50 journalists interested in energy, climate and extractive industry reporting. Journalists from all regions of the country participated both in-person and online.

Key training areas covered:

The training covered key concepts around the topic. This included understanding the concepts of energy transition and just transitions, as well as an overview of the principles underpinning energy transition.

There was a deeper examination of Ghana’s Energy Transition Plan, exploring sector actions, associated costs, and implications for emissions reductions.

Ghana’s existing policy, legal and regulatory framework for implementing energy transition was also analyzed.

The program also evaluated the impact of energy transition on Ghana’s economy. It explored how livelihoods may be positively or negatively affected by the shift to renewable and clean energy sources.

The journalists also learned about Ghana Gas’ work implementing an important component of Ghana’s energy transition.