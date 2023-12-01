Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

We have no records of your complaint; furnish us with more information to take action – NMC replies Bawah Mogtari

General News We have no records of your complaint; furnish us with more information to take action – NMC replies Bawah Mogtari
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

The National Media Commission (NMC) has written to the special aide to the former president John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari to respond to her allegation that she wrote to the commission but never received a response.

In the latter, the NMC notes that there is no evidence of a complaint by Joyce Bawah Mogtari in the commission’s records.

“We have seen a video in which you indicate that you filed complaints on behalf of his Excellency the former President to the NMC without response.

“Our records disclose no evidence of any such complaint,” the Commission said in its letter signed by Executive Secretary George Sarpong.

The Commission further urged the Special Aide to the former President to provide additional information on the said complaint for action to be taken.

“We shall be grateful if you could present us information on the date and time you submitted the complaints and details of who received them.

“We promise to follow up and update you on our findings and what the Commission intends to do.

“Please convey assurances of our highest esteem to His Excellency the former President of the Republic,” the NMC letter said in parts.

121202332822-i4ep276gau-d6794674-cf01-4e5d-b7f3-62b242d6d552

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

Alan Kyerematen, 2024 Independent presidential candidate 39th Farmers’ Day: Alan Kyerematen unveils 4-pillar plan to revolutionize agricu...

45 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama 39th Farmers’ Day: NDC is dedicated to bringing back the joy of farming — Mahama...

2 hours ago

We have no records of your complaint; furnish us with more information to take action – NMC replies Bawah Mogtari We have no records of your complaint; furnish us with more information to take a...

2 hours ago

Your claim that we have issued sanctions to Onua FM, Onua TV without fair hearing has no foundation – NMC fires back at GIBA Your claim that we have issued sanctions to Onua FM, Onua TV without fair hearin...

2 hours ago

SHS1 still reporting on Monday - Education Ministry insists SHS1 still reporting on Monday - Education Ministry insists

2 hours ago

Fixing The Country blasts Mahama for not condemning rampaging NDC youth at his residence Fixing The Country blasts Mahama for not condemning rampaging NDC youth at his r...

2 hours ago

Reschedule commencement date for fresh SHS students to January – Parliament to Dr. Adutwum Reschedule commencement date for fresh SHS students to January – Parliament to D...

2 hours ago

Wenchi Manhene urges Government to establish cashew processing facility Wenchi Manhene urges Government to establish cashew processing facility   

2 hours ago

Establish National Sanitation Authority to give priorities to sanitation issues Establish National Sanitation Authority to give priorities to sanitation issues

2 hours ago

I will revolutionise Agricultural sector in my next administration – Mahama I will revolutionise Agricultural sector in my next administration – Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line