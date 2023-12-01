We have no records of your complaint; furnish us with more information to take action – NMC replies Bawah Mogtari

The National Media Commission (NMC) has written to the special aide to the former president John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari to respond to her allegation that she wrote to the commission but never received a response.

In the latter, the NMC notes that there is no evidence of a complaint by Joyce Bawah Mogtari in the commission’s records.

“We have seen a video in which you indicate that you filed complaints on behalf of his Excellency the former President to the NMC without response.

“Our records disclose no evidence of any such complaint,” the Commission said in its letter signed by Executive Secretary George Sarpong.

The Commission further urged the Special Aide to the former President to provide additional information on the said complaint for action to be taken.

“We shall be grateful if you could present us information on the date and time you submitted the complaints and details of who received them.

“We promise to follow up and update you on our findings and what the Commission intends to do.

“Please convey assurances of our highest esteem to His Excellency the former President of the Republic,” the NMC letter said in parts.