Kadjebi District to honour 16 farmers at 39th Farmers’ Day 

Kadjebi District Assembly in the Oti Region will on Friday, honour 16 gallant farmers at the district edition of the 39th National Farmers' Day celebration.

The awardees would be the Overall Best Farmer, Best Maize Farmer, Best Cocoa Farmer, Best Poultry Farmer, Best Ginger Farmer, Best Processor, Best Rice Farmer and Best Physically challenged Farmer.

The rest are; Best Home Garden farmer, Best Youth farmer, Best Cassava farmer, Best Small Ruminant farmer, Best Farmer-based Organisation, Best Vegetable farmer, Best School in Agriculture and Best Agriculture Extension Agent, Dodi-Papase, a farming community.

The Traditional Seat of Dodi Traditional Area has been selected as the venue for the eventThe event will be held under the theme: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience.”

Mr. Besa Akpalu, the Kadjebi District Director of Department of Food and Agriculture, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.

The District Director advised the farmers to adhere to advice given by Agronomist and Agriculture Extension Agents to help increase crop yields.

He said they needed to adapt to new technologies as well as good agronomic practices for higher yields.

The District in 2022 had its 38th Farmers' Day celebration at Dodo-Fie, the Traditional Seat of Dodo Traditional Area, where Nana Afrim-Darko I, 41-year-old Kyidomhene of Pampawie Traditional Area was adjudged the Overall Best District Farmer.

The first Ghana Farmers' Day was instituted in 1985.

It was created by the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC), which, at the time, made up the whole of Ghana's administration.

The day came because the 30 per cent growth of the farming industry the year before.

GNA