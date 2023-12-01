Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
01.12.2023 Agriculture

Kadjebi District to honour 16 farmers at 39th Farmers’ Day 

Kadjebi District to honour 16 farmers at 39th Farmers Day
01.12.2023 LISTEN

Kadjebi District Assembly in the Oti Region will on Friday, honour 16 gallant farmers at the district edition of the 39th National Farmers' Day celebration.

The awardees would be the Overall Best Farmer, Best Maize Farmer, Best Cocoa Farmer, Best Poultry Farmer, Best Ginger Farmer, Best Processor, Best Rice Farmer and Best Physically challenged Farmer.

The rest are; Best Home Garden farmer, Best Youth farmer, Best Cassava farmer, Best Small Ruminant farmer, Best Farmer-based Organisation, Best Vegetable farmer, Best School in Agriculture and Best Agriculture Extension Agent, Dodi-Papase, a farming community.

The Traditional Seat of Dodi Traditional Area has been selected as the venue for the eventThe event will be held under the theme: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience.”

Mr. Besa Akpalu, the Kadjebi District Director of Department of Food and Agriculture, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.

The District Director advised the farmers to adhere to advice given by Agronomist and Agriculture Extension Agents to help increase crop yields.

He said they needed to adapt to new technologies as well as good agronomic practices for higher yields.

The District in 2022 had its 38th Farmers' Day celebration at Dodo-Fie, the Traditional Seat of Dodo Traditional Area, where Nana Afrim-Darko I, 41-year-old Kyidomhene of Pampawie Traditional Area was adjudged the Overall Best District Farmer.

The first Ghana Farmers' Day was instituted in 1985.

It was created by the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC), which, at the time, made up the whole of Ghana's administration.

The day came because the 30 per cent growth of the farming industry the year before.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

You're absolutely incompetent; your utterances against the judiciary unacceptable —Atik Mohammed 'grills' Special Prosecutor You're absolutely incompetent; your utterances against the judiciary unacceptabl...

3 hours ago

A file photo Nigerian nurse reportedly sacked, deported from UK for praying for a dying patie...

3 hours ago

Farmers Day: We need smart solutions within a 24-hour economy to ensure sustainable food security – Mahama Farmers Day: We need smart solutions within a 24-hour economy to ensure sustaina...

3 hours ago

Nex NDC govt will prioritise your welfare, ensure you have necessary support to thrive – Mahama promises farmers Nex NDC gov’t will prioritise your welfare, ensure you have necessary support to...

3 hours ago

Nkwanta clashes: Akyode Youth demand justice, calls for arrest of Suraj and Agya Rubber for lasting peace Nkwanta clashes: Akyode Youth demand justice, calls for arrest of Suraj and Agya...

3 hours ago

Gunfire was heard in the capital of Guinea-Bissau overnight where the army says it has the situation under control following clashes. By SAMBA BALDE AFP Guinea-Bissau army says in control after gunfire, clashes

3 hours ago

Over 2.1 million persons 15 to 35 years uneducated, unemployed in 2022 — GSS Over 2.1 million persons 15 to 35 years uneducated, unemployed in 2022 — GSS

3 hours ago

Weve created 2.1 million jobs – Bawumia We’ve created 2.1 million jobs – Bawumia

3 hours ago

Funsi market vehicle robbed, driver shot, others beaten for not having money Funsi market vehicle robbed, driver shot, others beaten for not having money

3 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta shouldve resigned over IMF bailout – Kwabena Agyepong Ken Ofori-Atta should’ve resigned over IMF bailout – Kwabena Agyepong

Just in....
body-container-line