Kpando Municipal Assembly showcases locally manufactured and assembled cars at Volta Fair  

The Kpando Municipal Assembly has thrilled exhibitors and patrons at the Sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair with two locally manufactured vehicles.

The cars were manufactured and assembled in Kpando by the Asamani Memorial Industry Company (AMICO) Auto.

Mr Rowland Asamani, Owner of AMICO Auto, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the vehicles used engines of motorbikes hence had low fuel consumption.

He said he would be willing to produce on a large scale and train more youth but finances remained a barrier.

In a Kpando Municipal open day at the Fair, Madam Selase Tindy, Head of Business Advisory Centre, Kpando, said the Kpando market, the largest in the Municipality served as a major source of revenue for the Assembly.

She said the hospitality industry in the Municipality had improved considerably with the development of guest houses and hotels paved with good road networks.

Madam Tindy said the security of the Municipality would be described as the best in the region.

She said agriculture dominated the economy of the Municipality, adding that the climate was favourable which supported crop and livestock production.

Madam Tindy said access to market and lack of processing and storage facilities were the major constraints affecting commercial production of crops.

She said some tourist attractions in the Municipality included the Volta Lake and its islands, production of handicrafts and the Grottos at Agbenorxoe and Aziavi.

Okpekpewuokpe Akpinifia Dagadu IX, Paramount Chief of Kpando Traditional Area, used the opportunity to invite the public to the “Dayiba kaka” festival of the Area which had not been celebrated in years.

He noted that the Area continued to be peaceful while touting the football club of the Area; Hearts of Lion.

