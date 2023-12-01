Modern Ghana logo
We don’t brutalise civilians; we only use minimum force – GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has dismissed assertions that military officers take delight in brutalising civilians.

This comes on the back of recent concerns following military brutalities reported in Ashaiman, Garu, and Ejura among other areas.

However, speaking exclusively to Citi News in Kumasi, the General Officer Commanding the central command of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Charles Agyemang Prempeh said the military is resolute in safeguarding the peace of the country despite public backlash on their handling of civilians.

He maintained that the military’s focus is to ensure public safety and order in society and not to brutalize civilians.

“The military doesn’t go out there to brutalize civilians, that is far from the point. We go out there to ensure that we restore law and order. We do these as internal security operations to support the Police and when we out there we use minimum force,” he said.

Touching on the alleged involvement of military officers in misconducts such as armed robbery and other social vices, Brigadier General Charles Agyemang Prempeh noted that such actions could not be attributed to the entire Ghana Armed Forces, as officers who allegedly engage in that are properly investigated and the necessary sanctions are meted out.

“The military doesn’t engage in armed robbery, the individual goes out there to do his things, the military has a way to correct infractions and therefore when these things come to our attention we take the necessary measures according to our disciplinary procedures to engage the individual and correct him,” he added.

—Citinewsroom

