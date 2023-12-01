01.12.2023 LISTEN

Atik Mohammed has taken a swipe at the Special prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, accusing him of attempting to badmouth the judiciary with his recent criticism of the judiciary.

The Special Prosecutor, during a press conference on Wednesday, expressed his frustration over what he described as hasty dismissive rulings in corruption cases.

He continued that the actions of the judges to gang up against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) could jeopardize corruption fight.

Reacting to Agyebeng's remarks, Atik Mohammed, a former PNC General Secretary, condemned the Special Prosecutor's approach, accusing him of causing public disaffection for the Judiciary through what he described as "attempted blackmail."

"Are you trying to blackmail the Judiciary? This is attempted blackmail," Atik asserted during a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

He criticized Agyebeng for creating an impression that there was a grand agenda against him, arguing that such actions further erode public confidence in the judiciary.

Atik further questions Mr Agyebeng's legal acumen, expressing disbelief that a seasoned lawyer would consistently snipe at the Judiciary whenever faced with setbacks.

"He is always in a rush to do something, and he talks more than he actually works," Atik remarked.