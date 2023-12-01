Farmers Day: We need smart solutions within a 24-hour economy to ensure sustainable food security – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has stressed that it is important to celebrate farmers in the country.

In a statement on Friday, December 1, on the occasion of the 2023 National Farmers Day, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said farmers are the backbone of the Ghanaian economy.

He said to ensure sustainable food security for the country, there is a need for smart solutions with the 24-hour economy he has proposed.

“As we celebrate our farmers today, we must acknowledge the need for smart solutions within a 24-hour economy to ensure sustainable food security for our nation.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is dedicated to bringing back the joy of farming and revolutionising the agricultural sector. We aim to achieve food self-sufficiency through a policy that supports large-scale commercial agricultural production,” John Dramani Mahama said in a statement.

He said this will be propelled by a robust cooperative system that will benefit from Farmers Service Centres established nationwide to drive access to agricultural credit and inputs.

John Dramani Mahama further indicated that the next NDC government will introduce agro-processing units in all regions to add value to the agricultural products produced and create more opportunities for all farmers.

Read Mahama’s statement to mark the 2023 National Farmers Day below:

Today, we celebrate Ghana's hardworking and dedicated farmers and fishers on National Farmers' Day 2023.

This day is dedicated to recognising the efforts of our farmers in ensuring food security and contributing to our economy.

This year's theme, "Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience," highlights the importance of innovation and resilience in agriculture.

As we celebrate our farmers today, we must acknowledge the need for smart solutions within a 24-hour economy to ensure sustainable food security for our nation.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is dedicated to bringing back the joy of farming and revolutionising the agricultural sector. We aim to achieve food self-sufficiency through a policy that supports large-scale commercial agricultural production.

This will be propelled by a robust cooperative system that will benefit from Farmers Service Centres established nationwide to drive access to agricultural credit and inputs.

We will introduce agro-processing units in all regions to add value to our agricultural products and create more opportunities for all farmers. Establishing agricultural processing plants will target crops such as palm, cashew, groundnuts, cotton, coffee, cocoa, soya, cassava, shea nuts, cereals, ginger, spices, cut flowers, fruits and horticultural products.

On this occasion, I want to assure our farmers that the next NDC government will prioritise their welfare and work tirelessly to ensure they have the necessary resources and support to thrive. Our farmers are the backbone of our economy, and we will continue to invest in their success.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Ghanaian farmers on this special day.

Thank you for feeding our nation.

Happy National Farmers' Day!