Nex NDC gov’t will prioritise your welfare, ensure you have necessary support to thrive – Mahama promises farmers

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised to give farmers in the country the support they need if he is given the mandate to lead the country as president after the 2024 General Election.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 1, for the celebration of the 2023 National Farmers Day, the former President stressed that the next NDC government will prioritise the welfare of farmers.

He said the next NDC government will do everything in its power to ensure farmers in the country are resourced to succeed in their venture.

“On this occasion, I want to assure our farmers that the next NDC government will prioritise their welfare and work tirelessly to ensure they have the necessary resources and support to thrive. Our farmers are the backbone of our economy, and we will continue to invest in their success,” John Dramani Mahama said in his statement.

This year's National Famers Day is being celebrated under the distinguished patronage of His Excellency the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.

It is being celebrated on the theme; “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience.”

Read the full statement issued by John Dramani Mahama to mark the day below:

Today, we celebrate Ghana's hardworking and dedicated farmers and fishers on National Farmers' Day 2023.

This day is dedicated to recognising the efforts of our farmers in ensuring food security and contributing to our economy.

This year's theme, "Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience," highlights the importance of innovation and resilience in agriculture.

As we celebrate our farmers today, we must acknowledge the need for smart solutions within a 24-hour economy to ensure sustainable food security for our nation.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is dedicated to bringing back the joy of farming and revolutionising the agricultural sector. We aim to achieve food self-sufficiency through a policy that supports large-scale commercial agricultural production.

This will be propelled by a robust cooperative system that will benefit from Farmers Service Centres established nationwide to drive access to agricultural credit and inputs.

We will introduce agro-processing units in all regions to add value to our agricultural products and create more opportunities for all farmers. Establishing agricultural processing plants will target crops such as palm, cashew, groundnuts, cotton, coffee, cocoa, soya, cassava, shea nuts, cereals, ginger, spices, cut flowers, fruits and horticultural products.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Ghanaian farmers on this special day.

Thank you for feeding our nation.

Happy National Farmers' Day!