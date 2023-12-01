Modern Ghana logo
Nkwanta clashes: Akyode Youth demand justice, calls for arrest of Suraj and Agya Rubber for lasting peace

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
In a press conference today, the Akyode Youth Association voiced their urgent plea for the arrest of individuals, including Agya Rubber and Suraj (AKA Cross and Die), alleged to be orchestrating the ongoing clashes in Nkwanta.

The association accuses them of harassment, killings, and imposing a reign of terror on the Akyode tribe, calling for swift government action to restore peace and security in the region.

According to Mr. Akwesi Adu, an executive member of the Akyode Youth Association, Suraj and his alleged gang were captured in a video performing rituals as part of their preparation for Monday's attacks on Akyedo.

In a chilling voice message, Suraj confirmed his ruthless role as a land guard.

The association expressed disappointment in the government's failure to provide security, leaving Nkwanta resembling a ghost town where people live in constant fear, unable to tend to their farms for basic needs.

The dire situation has prompted the group to call for the immediate arrest of Agya Rubber, Suraj, and their associates, emphasizing that justice must be served to ensure lasting peace in the troubled region.

President Peter Ntasah went further, urging the Inspector General of Police to remove Chief Superintendent Samuel Lawson from Oti Regional/Nkwanta security affairs and launch an investigation into his alleged role in fueling the disturbances that have plagued the area for the past three years.

The Akyode Youth Association believes that addressing these concerns is crucial not only for the safety and well-being of the affected residents but also for the restoration of normalcy and prosperity in Nkwanta and its surrounding areas.

