Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

World AIDS Day: Empowering communities for change

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Health World AIDS Day: Empowering communities for change
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

Ahead of World AIDS Day, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital took a proactive step by hosting a sensitization engagement for its staff.

The focus was on rallying support for community-led efforts in the ongoing battle against AIDS.

A recent UNAIDS report underscored the crucial role communities play in this fight. It sheds light on the obstacles these communities face, including underfunding and harmful barriers that impede their life-saving work.

The theme for this year's celebration, "Let Communities Lead," resonates deeply. It aligns with the vibrant energy and innovation exhibited by young leaders worldwide, shaping the global HIV response.

During the commemorative event at the Ridge Hospital conference room on Thursday, November 30, Dr. Funmlayo B Annan, a pediatrician, emphasized that communities are the lifeblood of an effective AIDS response. Drawing from twenty-one years of experience, she stressed the need to empower communities to take the lead in Ghana's HIV response.

In recent years, young leaders have been at the forefront, challenging norms and advocating for comprehensive sex education, addressing human rights violations, and leveraging digital platforms for HIV awareness campaigns.

Under the Community Systems Strengthening (CSS) intervention of the Global Fund NFM III Project, HFFG (Sub Recipient under CHAG) is empowering HIV community members. This empowerment includes leading in services such as HIV education, adherence counseling, psychosocial support, eMTCT, and dispelling misconceptions about HIV.

Dr. Annan urged the government to unleash the power of grassroots communities nationwide, empowering them to lead in the fight to end AIDS.

Salome Tettey Frimpong, Nursing Officer at the Ridge Hospital emphasized the strategic imperative of empowering young people in the HIV response. She called on the Government of Ghana and HIV response implementors to prioritize and increase domestic resources for health, especially in the face of dwindling donor funding.

"Together, let's amplify the voices of young leaders, recognize their invaluable contributions, and walk hand in hand toward a future free from the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The time is now; the power lies within our communities—let's pave the way," she said.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Farmers Day: We need smart solutions within a 24-hour economy to ensure sustainable food security – Mahama Farmers Day: We need smart solutions within a 24-hour economy to ensure sustaina...

1 hour ago

Nex NDC govt will prioritise your welfare, ensure you have necessary support to thrive – Mahama promises farmers Nex NDC gov’t will prioritise your welfare, ensure you have necessary support to...

1 hour ago

Nkwanta clashes: Akyode Youth demand justice, calls for arrest of Suraj and Agya Rubber for lasting peace Nkwanta clashes: Akyode Youth demand justice, calls for arrest of Suraj and Agya...

1 hour ago

Gunfire was heard in the capital of Guinea-Bissau overnight where the army says it has the situation under control following clashes. By SAMBA BALDE AFP Guinea-Bissau army says in control after gunfire, clashes

1 hour ago

Over 2.1 million persons 15 to 35 years uneducated, unemployed in 2022 — GSS Over 2.1 million persons 15 to 35 years uneducated, unemployed in 2022 — GSS

1 hour ago

Weve created 2.1 million jobs – Bawumia We’ve created 2.1 million jobs – Bawumia

1 hour ago

Funsi market vehicle robbed, driver shot, others beaten for not having money Funsi market vehicle robbed, driver shot, others beaten for not having money

1 hour ago

Ken Ofori-Atta shouldve resigned over IMF bailout – Kwabena Agyepong Ken Ofori-Atta should’ve resigned over IMF bailout – Kwabena Agyepong

3 hours ago

GIBA President, Cecil Sunkwa-Mills Pronouncing sanctions on Onua FM, Onua TV without due process unacceptable – GIB...

3 hours ago

Supporters of Denis Mukwege gathered at a campaign rally in his hometown of Bukavu. By Alexis HUGUET AFP DR Congo's presidential candidates crisscross conflict-torn east

Just in....
body-container-line