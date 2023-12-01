Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Pronouncing sanctions on Onua FM, Onua TV without due process unacceptable – GIBA tells NMC

General News GIBA President, Cecil Sunkwa-Mills
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
GIBA President, Cecil Sunkwa-Mills
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), has kicked against how the National Media Commission (NMC) is handling the case involving Onua FM and Onua TV over the alleged ethical journalistic infractions by the two stations.

GIBA in a release said it has noted with deep concern the recent communication by the National Media Commission (NMC) to the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Advertisers Association of Ghana (AAG) regarding a call for the suspension or revocation of Onua TV and Onua FM’s broadcasting Auhtorisations

The association insists that the move by the NMC to impose sanctions on Onua FM and Onua TV without due process is unacceptable.

“GIBA frowns at the actions taken by the NMC in addressing the issue of the alleged ethical journalistic infraction by the two stations for the reasons that, the Association believes there are far more avenues to explore in addressing the matter on hand, such as giving the opportunity for fair hearing to the stations rather than pronouncing sanctions upon them to the extent of alerting the Advertisers Association of Ghana of a Notice of Suspension without due process.

“GIBA believes that such actions which are tantamount to depriving the stations of their advertising revenue is unacceptable. The fact that the NMC sought to cut-off the life support of the stations by writing to the AAG is damaging,” the association said in its release.

In the release signed by GIBA President Cecil Sunkwa-Mills, it said GIBA will always advocate for the sanctity and sanity of the broadcast airwaves as it always does by working in collaboration with all institutions and stakeholders.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

4 minutes ago

Gunfire was heard in the capital of Guinea-Bissau overnight where the army says it has the situation under control following clashes. By SAMBA BALDE AFP Guinea-Bissau army says in control after gunfire, clashes

9 minutes ago

Over 2.1 million persons 15 to 35 years uneducated, unemployed in 2022 — GSS Over 2.1 million persons 15 to 35 years uneducated, unemployed in 2022 — GSS

9 minutes ago

Weve created 2.1 million jobs – Bawumia We’ve created 2.1 million jobs – Bawumia

9 minutes ago

Funsi market vehicle robbed, driver shot, others beaten for not having money Funsi market vehicle robbed, driver shot, others beaten for not having money

9 minutes ago

Ken Ofori-Atta shouldve resigned over IMF bailout – Kwabena Agyepong Ken Ofori-Atta should’ve resigned over IMF bailout – Kwabena Agyepong

2 hours ago

GIBA President, Cecil Sunkwa-Mills Pronouncing sanctions on Onua FM, Onua TV without due process unacceptable – GIB...

2 hours ago

Supporters of Denis Mukwege gathered at a campaign rally in his hometown of Bukavu. By Alexis HUGUET AFP DR Congo's presidential candidates crisscross conflict-torn east

15 hours ago

We frown at your actions — GIBA joins Onua FMTV to fight NMC We frown at your actions — GIBA joins Onua FM/TV to fight NMC

15 hours ago

NIA official convicted for registering Fulani herdsman for Ghana Card NIA official convicted for registering Fulani herdsman for Ghana Card

15 hours ago

Landguards are terrorising us, we can't even paint our homes — Ashalaja landlords beg police Landguards are terrorising us, we can't even paint our homes — Ashalaja landlord...

Just in....
body-container-line