Pronouncing sanctions on Onua FM, Onua TV without due process unacceptable – GIBA tells NMC

The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), has kicked against how the National Media Commission (NMC) is handling the case involving Onua FM and Onua TV over the alleged ethical journalistic infractions by the two stations.

GIBA in a release said it has noted with deep concern the recent communication by the National Media Commission (NMC) to the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Advertisers Association of Ghana (AAG) regarding a call for the suspension or revocation of Onua TV and Onua FM’s broadcasting Auhtorisations

The association insists that the move by the NMC to impose sanctions on Onua FM and Onua TV without due process is unacceptable.

“GIBA frowns at the actions taken by the NMC in addressing the issue of the alleged ethical journalistic infraction by the two stations for the reasons that, the Association believes there are far more avenues to explore in addressing the matter on hand, such as giving the opportunity for fair hearing to the stations rather than pronouncing sanctions upon them to the extent of alerting the Advertisers Association of Ghana of a Notice of Suspension without due process.

“GIBA believes that such actions which are tantamount to depriving the stations of their advertising revenue is unacceptable. The fact that the NMC sought to cut-off the life support of the stations by writing to the AAG is damaging,” the association said in its release.

In the release signed by GIBA President Cecil Sunkwa-Mills, it said GIBA will always advocate for the sanctity and sanity of the broadcast airwaves as it always does by working in collaboration with all institutions and stakeholders.