Chief of Staff supports Kumasi Race Course traders with 300 bags of cement, 15 trips of sand to fix muddy market

Scores of traders at the Race Course Market Centre at Bantama led by the market queen, Nana Afia Kyeiwaa, have heaped praises on the Chief of Staff, Hon Akosua Fremah Osei Opare, for supplying them with fifteen (15) trips of sand, stones and 300 bags of cement.

The gesture by the first female Chief of Staff of the Republic is to aid the market leaders in dealing with the perennial muddy patches in the trading arena.

The trading area becomes flooded when it rains and the poor nature of the floor of the market makes walking difficult.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, November 30, 2023 after the presentation, Nana Afia Kyeiwaa commended the Chief of Staff for showing motherly love and care to the traders.

"The situation in our market has been very bad and we have been struggling to deal with the bad nature of the roads and the floor especially during rainy seasons and so this support from our mother is a welcome one," Nana Kyeiwaa noted.

Issues

She stated that several appeals have been made to city authorities to attend to the issues at the market but yielded no results.

The gesture by the Chief, she noted, shows that the first female Chief of Staff listens to their cries.

"For us we are happy that we have a listening mother who knows our issues and have the heart to help. This is not the first because she has supported most of us with funds to expand our businesses and at festive occasions remits us and shows us kindnesses," the market leader disclosed.

Other traders

Mary Fordwuor, a 36-year-old plantain seller thanked the Chief of Staff for her show of kindness.

"When it rains you will be sorry to come here and some of us struggle to sell our goods in this bad environment but God bless Madam Frema for coming to our aid," Madam Fordwuor stated.

Elizabeth Nkansah, a 28-year-old dry fish seller praised the Chief of Staff for her care and empathy.

"We have really struggled here and it is so heartwarming to see these items here having been brought to us by our mother and we pray she ascends to a higher office in future so that she can help us better," Madam Nkansah prayed.