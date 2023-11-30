Tinubu discusses climate action with King Charles at COP28

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met King Charles III of the United Kingdom on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit currently taking place in Dubai.

In a post on social media, Tinubu shared details of their "productive meeting," indicating that they discussed strengthening partnership between Nigeria and the UK.

"I had a productive meeting with His Majesty, King Charles III of England who is also the Head of the Commonwealth, and a passionate climate advocate," Tinubu stated on Thursday, November 30.

As one of the Commonwealth leaders present at COP28, Tinubu sees potential for cooperation with King Charles, a long-time advocate for environmental sustainability.

"The meeting was a significant step in strengthening the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and I am optimistic about the positive impact our joint efforts will have on our planet’s future," the Nigerian president said.

Looking ahead, Tinubu expressed hope that Nigeria and the UK can work together "to set an equitable global standard for environmental stewardship" through the climate summit negotiations.

COP 28, taking place from November 30th to December 12th in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, refers to the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference.

These COP conferences bring together almost every country in the world each year to collectively address the pressing issue of climate change.

The COP is the premier global decision-making body related to curbing climate change.

At the conferences, countries work to agree on cooperative solutions such as limiting the rise in global temperatures, helping vulnerable areas adapt to impacts, and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Attending COP28 are over 70,000 delegates from UNFCCC member states, businesses, civil society groups, indigenous peoples, scientists, journalists and more.

Officially known as the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP 28 provides a crucial yearly forum for worldwide climate cooperation and action.