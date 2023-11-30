Modern Ghana logo
30 years of cyclical change in Ghana's democracy yet no results — Oliver Barker

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of #FixTheCountry

After 30 years of multi-party democracy in Ghana, little has truly changed from one government to the next according to Oliver Barker Vormawor, a lead convener of the #FixTheCountry movement.

He noted that Ghana's democratic system has so far failed to truly address the root problems facing the country.

In a post on social media on Thursday, November 30, Vormawor drew on his experience eight years ago when young Ghanaians demanded change from the NDC government.

"'They felt then that the NDC had so ruined the prospects of this country that only radical change was the way forward. And they were right!'" he stated.

Now eight years into an NPP government, Vormawor sees history repeating as the youth again "clamour for change," indicating "'that the NPP has so ruined the prospects of this country that only radical change was the way forward. And they are right!'"

However, he indicated that "'just like their Fathers and mothers before them; they will attack as not credible any third party; or individual,'" voting instead for the next major party in what has become a cyclical pattern over three decades.

In Barker Vormawor's view, "'The more things change; the more they stay the same. Because insanity is doing the same thing over and over again; and expecting different results.'"

