Special Prosecutor prioritizes blackmail over corruption fight — Presidential staffer alleges

A Presidential staffer, Samuel Bryan Buabeng has accused Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng of engaging in "blackmail" rather than seriously fighting corruption in Ghana.

In a social media post on Thursday, November 30, he alleged that Mr. Agyebeng has "eroded the trust and goodwill" that greeted his appointment.

Mr. Buabeng wrote, "He has devolved the OSP [Office of the Special Prosecutor] into a rogue institution, prioritizing blackmail over the fight against corruption, echoing the tactics of fortune hunters like his partner Anas and Tiger Eye PI."

The staffer claimed the Special Prosecutor's corruption claims are "often tied to non-compliance with their demands, it's just like expecting a cat to guard a fish...an exercise in futility."

However, the Special Prosecutor recently complained the courts were undermining his corruption fighting efforts.

In a meeting with news editors on Wednesday, November 29, he lamented the dismissal of his numerous cases including the recent Labianca tax waiver report and warned of dangers ahead if what the Special Prosecutor described as the hasty dismissiveness and lack of regard by the courts is not curbed.