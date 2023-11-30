Modern Ghana logo
Ken Ofori-Atta optimistic Akufo-Addo will commission La General Hospital next year

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has expressed optimism of commissioning the La General Hospital by the close of 2024.

The reconstructed hospital, funded with 50 million euros, has faced public backlash, particularly from the Minority in Parliament.

Despite criticism, the Finance Minister, in the 2024 budget presentation, revealed that construction has commenced, with contractors actively on-site.

During a visit to the project site on November 29, 2023, Minister Ofori-Atta assured timely payments to the contractors, emphasising a commitment to meeting requirements for a scheduled commissioning by the president next year.

"We will have a standing commitment that meets at least a requirement that will ensure we keep timestamps on it so that next year the president will be here to commission it", he said, adding: "We look forward to working with you to ensure that your payments come in time".

The hospital was bulldozed a few years ago due to structural defects.

Recently, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu announced in parliament that its reconstruction stalled as a result of a withdrawal of sponsorship.

He said the project has now been added to the government's Agenda 111 projects.

-classfmonline

