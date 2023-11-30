Modern Ghana logo
GH₵10m defamation suit: Court rejects Kan Dapaah's default judgment application against Barker-Vormawor

2 HOURS AGO
The High Court in Accra has on Thursday rejected an application for a default judgment filed by National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah against Fix the Country convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

The dismissal pertains to a defamation suit initiated by the minister, who alleges that Barker-Vormawor accused him of attempting bribery to halt activism.

Mr Kan Dapaah's legal team sought a favourable judgment, citing Barker-Vormawor's failure to file a defence.

They argued that this omission indicated a lack of defence to the defamation claims, with the NPP politician seeking damages of 10 million Ghana Cedis and an apology.

However, during the court proceedings, Mr Barker-Vormawor's lawyers opposed the application, contending its inappropriateness.

The court, after questioning the defendant about his defence, directed Mr Dapaah's lawyers to withdraw the application.

Subsequently, Mr Barker-Vormawor was granted two weeks to submit his statement of defence, and the case is set for adjournment on December 14.

