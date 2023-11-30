Secondary City projects progress in Sunyani, contractors assure completion by August 2024   

Construction works on development projects under Phase Three of the Ghana Secondary City Support Programme (GSCSP) are steadily progressing in the Sunyani Municipality, with contractors promising to deliver quality work and complete it on schedule.

Last month, Mr Daniel Kwaku Botwe, the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, performed the groundbreaking ceremony in Sunyani for work to begin on the third phase.

The implementation of the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) credit project, which started in 2019, and spans a period of five years, is part of the Government's broader urban development and decentralisation projects in Ghana.

It would help to strengthen local systems and provide the necessary support to the municipal assemblies for effective urban management and service delivery.

Under the third phase, Sunyani is benefiting from a three-acre landfill reclamation urban park development, a 500-meter storm drain, and a 1.4-kilometer access road.

Visits by stakeholders to the project sites saw the commencement of construction works with the contractors promising to deliver quality work, complete and hand-over in August 2024, as scheduled.

Excavation works, including clearing and construction of a huge steel bridge, were ongoing on the 1.4-kilometre access road linking Petra Hotel and Sunyani Estate to the Sunyani Jubilee Park area.

Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, expressed satisfaction at the levels of work and urged residents to cooperate with the contractors.

He said the Government had been good to the people of Sunyani, who benefitted from the construction of pedestrian walkways, transformative street lighting systems and reshaping of some access roads under phases One and Two.

“In fact, the implementation of the GSCSP has improved development and beautified the Sunyani Municipality,” Mr Kumi stated.

He said the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East, had played an instrumental role in the implementation of the GSSCP in the municipality, adding that the beauty of Sunyani would be glaring for everyone to see.

