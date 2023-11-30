Modern Ghana logo
30.11.2023

Ethiopian Airlines bans ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags by passengers on its flights

30.11.2023 LISTEN

Ethiopian Airlines has prohibited the usage of matted woven bags locally referred to as ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags on its flights by passengers.

The ban in a letter that has gone viral on social media took effect on Saturday, November 25.

The letter explains that the decision to prohibit the usage of ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags has become necessary.

The Airline noted that it has led to losses and also causing damage to the conveyor belt system.

“Please be informed that effective 25th November 2023, the usage of Ghana Must Go to travel on our flight is hereby prohibited.

“The use of Ghana Must Go as a means of packing baggage has cost the airlines loss and also damaging the conveyor belt system, not only on our flight but also on other foreign airlines, hence the prohibition,” parts of the letter said.

Meanwhile, passengers who wish to use 'Ghana Must Go' bags to travel must have same well packed in Carton or hardcover of rectangle size.

Below is a copy of the letter:

