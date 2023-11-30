Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia’s ‘Ghana Card for a credit scoring system’ makes sense; should be commended – Economist

Headlines Bawumias Ghana Card for a credit scoring system makes sense; should be commended – Economist
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Economist, Dr. Theo Acheampong has shared his view on the credit system Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia plans to introduce in the country.

In his view, a credit system makes a lot of sense and should be supported by Ghanaians.

Speaking at the 57th congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said there are plans for government to introduce a credit scoring system next year to allow Ghanaians access to personal loans and also help financial institutions control the allocation of risks and costs with their clients.

“Ghana will introduce a credit scoring system next year for citizens [individuals], which will help citizens access personal loans and help financial institutions control the allocation of risks and costs.

“Right now our CREDIT-SCORING SYSTEM DOES NOT EXIST so everybody is seen as risky and the interest rates are high….But we are going to move into Individualised Credit Scoring…and that the Ghana Card will become the anchor for the credit system,” Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

In a statement on the matter, Dr. Theo Acheampong said Dr. Bawumia is right in the sense that individualised credit scoring does not exist in Ghana.

“I am by no means an IT expert, but leveraging the Ghana Card to become the anchor of the credit system and, thereby, meet the ultimate goal of a personalised credit score is a sensible idea that all must support. We must commend such policies,” Dr. Theo Acheampong said in a statement.

He added that as a civic duty, he will continue to interrogate in detail policies that will be proposed by politicians ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bawumias Ghana Card for a credit scoring system makes sense; should be commended – Economist Bawumia’s ‘Ghana Card for a credit scoring system’ makes sense; should be commen...

2 hours ago

Dont resign, keep fighting for us – Daniel Domelevo encourages Special Prosecutor Don’t resign, keep fighting for us – Daniel Domelevo encourages Special Prosecut...

3 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin Needs to Hit the Campaign Trail on Real Cause of Energy Crisis Afenyo-Markin Needs to Hit the Campaign Trail on Real Cause of Energy Crisis

3 hours ago

K.T Hammond to lay import restrictions bill in Parliament today K.T Hammond to lay import restrictions bill in Parliament today

3 hours ago

Security personnel deployed to restore calm after Twedie-Foase clash Security personnel deployed to restore calm after Twedie-Foase clash

3 hours ago

Well kick against 2024 budget approval again today – Minority We’ll kick against 2024 budget approval again today – Minority

3 hours ago

Principals of Colleges of Education call for audit following alarming licensure examination failures Principals of Colleges of Education call for audit following alarming licensure ...

3 hours ago

Nigerian lynched for allegedly stabbing two Ghanaians at Gomoa Akoti Nigerian lynched for allegedly stabbing two Ghanaians at Gomoa Akoti

3 hours ago

Sunyani Zongo residents in shock as police retrieve dead fresh baby from gutter Sunyani Zongo residents in shock as police retrieve dead fresh baby from gutter ...

3 hours ago

Frustrated Kissi Agyebeng shouldnt resign – Martin Kpebu Frustrated Kissi Agyebeng shouldn’t resign – Martin Kpebu

Just in....
body-container-line