The New Patriotic Party (NPP) after successfully electing its flagbearer, sparked another wild search for a running mate for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for next year’s elections.

As the party supporters advocate for their preferred candidates to partner with Dr. Bawumia in the race against the National Democratic Congress' John Dramani Mahama, big figures such as Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Kennedy Agyapong, Education Minister Dr. Yaw Adutwum, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare have been touted as potential Running Mates.

Seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has thrown his support behind Henry Kwabena Kokofu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), citing his positive work in the Ashanti Region.

However, there is a growing calls that the Running Mate should be selected from the Ashanti Region and Kwesi Pratt Jnr. believes Henry Kwabena Kokofu has earned his place on the list.

According to Pratt, Kokofu's instrumental role in Dr. Bawumia's victory during the NPP presidential election sets him apart.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Kwesi Pratt tipped Kokofu, stating, "It gladdens my heart when I hear my brother is going to be a Running Mate."

Pratt further highlighted the impact of Kokofu's campaign efforts in the Ashanti Region, suggesting that his involvement played a crucial role in the overall success.

"I'm told if Kokofu had not joined the campaign in the Ashanti Region, things would not have gone well," Pratt emphasized.