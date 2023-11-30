Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

EPA boss' campaign impact in Ashanti Region is an indication that he deserves to be Bawumia's Running Mate — Kwesi Pratt

Headlines EPA boss' campaign impact in Ashanti Region is an indication that he deserves to be Bawumia's Running Mate —Kwesi Pratt
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) after successfully electing its flagbearer, sparked another wild search for a running mate for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for next year’s elections.

As the party supporters advocate for their preferred candidates to partner with Dr. Bawumia in the race against the National Democratic Congress' John Dramani Mahama, big figures such as Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Kennedy Agyapong, Education Minister Dr. Yaw Adutwum, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare have been touted as potential Running Mates.

Seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has thrown his support behind Henry Kwabena Kokofu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), citing his positive work in the Ashanti Region.

However, there is a growing calls that the Running Mate should be selected from the Ashanti Region and Kwesi Pratt Jnr. believes Henry Kwabena Kokofu has earned his place on the list.

According to Pratt, Kokofu's instrumental role in Dr. Bawumia's victory during the NPP presidential election sets him apart.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Kwesi Pratt tipped Kokofu, stating, "It gladdens my heart when I hear my brother is going to be a Running Mate."

Pratt further highlighted the impact of Kokofu's campaign efforts in the Ashanti Region, suggesting that his involvement played a crucial role in the overall success.

"I'm told if Kokofu had not joined the campaign in the Ashanti Region, things would not have gone well," Pratt emphasized.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Julius Debrah is bridge between NDC and gov't; he deserves Running Mate —Allotey Jacobs Julius Debrah is bridge between NDC and gov't; he deserves Running Mate — Allote...

1 hour ago

EPA boss' campaign impact in Ashanti Region is an indication that he deserves to be Bawumia's Running Mate —Kwesi Pratt EPA boss' campaign impact in Ashanti Region is an indication that he deserves to...

2 hours ago

NDC Running Mate: Give Prof. Jane Naana second chance; women can do things man cannot if given opportunity —Prof. Sarpong tells Mahama NDC Running Mate: Give Prof. Jane Naana second chance; women can do things man c...

2 hours ago

Bono Region: One dead, seven injured after shooting incident during installation of a paramount Chief Bono Region: One dead, seven injured after shooting incident during installation...

3 hours ago

Pay attention to the gender imbalance associated with National Farmers Day – Guzakuza urges govt Pay attention to the gender imbalance associated with National Farmers Day – Guz...

3 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kissi Agyebengleft and Presidential Staffer Samuel Bryan Buabeng Special Prosecutor prioritizes blackmail over corruption fight — Presidential st...

3 hours ago

Nana Okofo Afful Nyankoe II, the Krontihene of Breman Traditional Area Breman Traditional Council condemns youth for hooting at Bryan Akyeampong

3 hours ago

Forestry Commission arrests Manse chief, nine others involved in illegal mining backed by some top politicians Forestry Commission arrests Manse chief, nine others involved in illegal mining ...

3 hours ago

A 70-year-old woman gives birth to twins A 70-year-old woman gives birth to twins

4 hours ago

Cheddar still keeps pet tigers at home despite court order Cheddar still keeps pet tigers at home despite court order

Just in....
body-container-line